Emergency crews responded to a garage on fire Thursday evening at a home on Ponderosa Street. Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

One man has died, while six adults and two children escaped an explosion in Abbotsford.

Fire crews responded to a blaze in a garage on Ponderosa Street, which was reported to be in flames around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crews knocked down the fire soon after arrival, although smoke could still be seen coming from the scene.

The Abbotsford Police tweeted just before 7 p.m. that investigators were on scene.

“APD & AFRS extend condolences to family and friends,” the police department tweeted.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

Previous story
Former Burns Lake mayor faces 10 new sex-related charges
Next story
Spectacular meteor show expected

Just Posted

UPDATED: Petersen Road resident describes alleged confrontation with armed man

Suspect arrested following alleged break and enter; roads reopened

Island Timberlands closes public access to privately owned forests amid wildfires

Sites including Oyster River closed as crews tackle wildfires in Alberni Valley

Mystery solved! Local man reunited with lost photo

Sailor identified as Arthur De’Ath of Campbell River

No charges laid viral deer-shooting case

Nathan Chickite issues apology after Crown recommends alternative to court action

While you’re enjoying the great outdoors, Campbell River Search and Rescue volunteers standby 24/7

Campbell River Search and rescue (CRSAR) members did not get much of… Continue reading

4 dead, including 2 officers, in New Brunswick shooting

Four dead after shooting in New Brunswick, one suspect in custody.

Second Ahousaht man goes missing near Tofino

A search is underway for a missing Ahousaht man near Bartlett Island.

B.C. political battle over ‘dirty money’ heats up

David Eby seeks cabinet documents on money laundering moves

1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

Children born to spies in Canada should not be handed citizenship: Ottawa

In a newly filed court submission, the government argues the Toronto-born son of Russian intelligence agents should be denied Canadian citizenship.

Surge in part-time work offsets full-time losses, helps drops unemployment rate

A rush of new part-time jobs offset a drop in full-time work last month to help Canada post a net gain of 54,100 positions and drop the national unemployment rate down to a four-decade low.

Prosecutors to rest case at Manafort financial fraud trial

On Thursday, a group of bank employees told jurors about discrepancies and outright falsehoods contained on Manafort’s loan applications.

B.C. Lions rally for 31-23 comeback win over Eskimos

QB Lulay surpasses 20,000-yard mark for CFL career

TimberWest and Island Timberlands sign affiliation agreement

Private forestry companies to share roads and co-ordinate stewardship

Most Read