A bus and truck crash near McBride, B.C., killed one person and injured 12 others. (Google Maps)

1 dead, 12 injured in fiery crash between bus and truck near McBride, B.C.

The RCMP say one person is dead and 12 others injured after a semi-trailer truck collided with a passenger bus in northeastern British Columbia on Saturday afternoon.

Police say in a release that Mounties from the McBride, B.C., detachment, as well as other local emergency personnel, responded to the crash on Highway 16 just before 1:30 p.m.

RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says both vehicles were reportedly engulfed in flames and that the man driving the truck died at the scene just west of McBride, near the Alberta border.

She says in the release that 12 people from the bus, including the driver, were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious. Shoihet also notes that three of the injured were transported to hospital by a passing motorist before police arrived.

While the investigation into the cause of the crash is still in its early stages, police say it appears the eastbound semi lost control and collided with the westbound bus.

No other information was immediately released about the crash, which caused the highway to be closed in both directions for several hours.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Previous story
Transfer of animals from between Island sanctuaries completed in October
Next story
‘We lost everything’: Many residents in Princeton, B.C. still digging out from flood

Just Posted

After a few months of discussion, the Muchalat Lake campground will remain open this winter. Photo courtesy Rachel Stratton
Muchalat Lake campground to remain open through winter

A behind-the-scenes look at the Rotary Club of Campbell River’s TV and live auction, held Nov. 19 and 20 from the Community Centre. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Second day of CR Rotary live auction underway

A great blue heron in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
City considering changes to steep slope, wildlife tree development rules

Chilliwack Search and Rescue helping evacuate those stranded from the flooding in the Fraser Valley on Nov. 18, 2021. (Chilliwack SAR photo)
B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways