Canada’s Emma Wright scores during the gold medal water polo game against the United States at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. The Canadian women’s water polo team advanced to the quarterfinals at the FINA World Aquatics Championships with a 21-6 win over South Africa in Round of 16 action Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Silvia Izquierdo

Canada beats South Africa 21-6 to advance to women’s water polo quarterfinals

Canada will play the Netherlands in the next round

The Canadian women’s water polo team advanced to the quarterfinals at the FINA World Aquatics Championships with a 21-6 win over South Africa in Round-of-16 action Saturday.

Canada will play the Netherlands in the next round.

Emma Wright of Whitby, Ont., was named player of the game with four goals, while Toronto’s Verica Bakoc and Montreal’s Elyse Lemay-Lavoie each scored three.

Marilia Mimides, Regina’s Blaire McDowell, Hayley McKelvey of North Delta., B.C., Serena Browne of Pointe-Claire, Que., and Kindred Paul of Spruce Grove, Alta., all scored twice.

Montreal’s Axelle Crevier added a single.

The Canadian women took an early commanding lead, outscoring South Africa 6-1 in the opening quarter en route to the convincing victory.

At last year’s world championships, Canada lost to the Netherlands in a playoff before the quarterfinals.

The Canadian Press

Sports

