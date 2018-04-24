Toronto van attack accused was briefly in Canadian Armed Forces

Alek Minassian was a member of the forces from Aug. 23, 2017 until Oct. 25

Officials say the man accused in a van attack that left 10 people dead in Toronto on Monday was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces for two months last year.

A spokeswoman with the Department of National Defence says Alek Minassian was a member of the forces from Aug. 23, 2017 until Oct. 25.

She says Minassian did not complete his recruit training and asked to be voluntarily released after 16 days.

The 25-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., was charged on Tuesday with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

Ten people were killed and 15 people injured after a van mounted a sidewalk in north Toronto on Monday afternoon.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

