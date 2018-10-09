(Peace River Regional District)

Small community in B.C. evacuated due to slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in a subdivision of Fort St. John

A slow-moving landslide has forced the evacuation of a small community in northeastern British Columbia.

In a statement posted to its website, the Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in Old Fort, a subdivision of Fort St. John.

It says RCMP and representatives from the district will help with the evacuation.

The statement says access routes will be manned and people will not be able to go back once they leave.

It says those who choose to stay remain at their own risk.

Old Fort is situated on the Peace River, about 300 km northeast of Prince George and 60 km west of the Alberta boundary.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice
Next story
Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Just Posted

Campbell River emergency services wants to build volunteer ranks

Group in holding an open house for community on Oct. 11

Sharing a meal, lifting spirits: Dodd’s Campbell River’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner

Many people in need of a hand or simply a lift of… Continue reading

Campbell River basketball tournament to raise funds for Jonah Shankar’s fight against cancer

A basketball tournament in aid of Jonah Shankar, the young man fighting… Continue reading

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How a Campbell River group prevents fatalities amid the opioid crisis

Local overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since last year – AIDS Vancouver Island

Lengthy waits for Thanksgiving travels on BC Ferries

The long-weekend wait times are starting to pick up at major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Phase 1 of Big Rock Boat Ramp upgrades complete and ramp open

Long-awaited upgrades to the Big Rock Boat Ramp have been finished, and… Continue reading

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.

Saint John residents remain ‘very nervous’ after refinery blast, mayor says

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Trump says UN ambassador Haley to leave at end of year

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month co-ordinated Trump’s second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.

UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning

Preventing an extra single degree of heat could make a life-or-death difference in the next few decades for multitudes of people and ecosystems on this fast-warming planet.

Hurricane Michael gains strength, takes aim at north Florida

Residents along the Florida panhandle are busy readying themselves for Hurricane Michael, which is predicted to make landfall somewhere around Panama City, Florida.

VIDEO: Officials say $100,000 to clean up B.C. school taken over by squatters

A Nanaimo school board chairman says the doors and roof at a local elementary school needs to be repaired

Small community in B.C. evacuated due to slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in a subdivision of Fort St. John

Homeless B.C. Indigenous Nation buys land on Vancouver Island

Jobs were scarce in their previous village northeast of Vancouver Island in the Johnstone Strait

Most Read