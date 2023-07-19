A soapstone carving is seen in front of the Western Arctic Regional Visitor’s Centre in Inuvik, N.W.T., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Environment Canada says parts of the Northwest Territories are seeing record-breaking temperatures this summer as heat waves sweep the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

A soapstone carving is seen in front of the Western Arctic Regional Visitor’s Centre in Inuvik, N.W.T., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Environment Canada says parts of the Northwest Territories are seeing record-breaking temperatures this summer as heat waves sweep the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

Record-breaking heat sweeps Northwest Territories

Environment Canada reports new highs in multiple communities in the far north

Environment Canada says parts of the Northwest Territories are seeing record-breaking temperatures this summer as heat waves sweep the country.

The agency says Sachs Harbour, a hamlet on the southwest coast of Banks Island, recorded a new daily maximum on Monday at 24.8 C.

The previous daily record in the High Arctic community was 21 C in 1989.

Environment Canada says another hamlet in the territory’s north, Ulukhaktok on Victoria Island, set a daily record at 23.4 C the same day, breaking its 2007 high of 21 C.

Earlier this month, the communities of Norman Wells and Fort Good Hope saw all-time maximum temperature records, meaning they experienced their hottest temperature ever recorded, regardless of the day..

Air quality advisories have also been issued for several communities across the territory due to wildfire smoke.

READ ALSO: 100,000 square kilometres burn in record-breaking Canadian wildfire season

READ ALSO: Environment Canada issues heat warnings for B.C., parts of Alberta and the North

Climate changeNorthwest Territories

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update catastrophe plans

Just Posted

The 2023 Campbell River Poker Run raised just over $6,000 and was split three ways with CR Search and Rescue, Zander Mini Animal Farm Society and CR Hospital Foundation. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Three local organizations benefit from annual Campbell River Poker Run

The August 18 River Concert Series show will feature the Jeff Plankenhorn Trio and run in conjunction with the Downtown BIA’s recently announced Bevy About Town event. (Black Press Media photo)
2023 River Concerts series moves to Friday nights beginning July 21

Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Google
QUADRA REPORT: Impaired driver gets three-day driving prohibition

The de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver aircraft will welcome visitors to Campbell River as they drive into town off of Island Highway. A dedication ceremony for the plane was held at Beaver Landing on July 14. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbellton Neighbourhood Association dedicates Beaver floatplane