Not so fast: U.S. notes interest in re-joining TPP far from guaranteed

US President Donald Trump talks Trans-Pacific Partnership on Twitter

On the heels of bombshell news that President Donald Trump is exploring the possibility of rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the United States is seeking to contain expectations.

Trump tweets that he would only rejoin the agreement if it’s renegotiated to become substantially better for the U.S.

And the economic adviser he’s tasked to lead the process says it’s still very preliminary.

Larry Kudlow told the Fox Business channel that he just received the assignment Thursday, and that he has no idea if the deal can be improved.

He says the U.S. administration does not have a position on rejoining the agreement — it’s merely exploring the possibility.

There is also skepticism from other countries in the 11-nation deal: Australia’s trade minister says there’s very little appetite for a renegotiation, and Japan’s minister on the file compares the deal to a carefully crafted glass sculpture that would be difficult to change.

Some people, however, would be thrilled to see it reopened: the Canadian auto-parts lobby says it would be pleased to have Trump force changes that would make the agreement friendlier to North American producers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. mom backs MP’s calls for criminal probe of opioid manufacturers
Next story
16 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation

Just Posted

Give the gift of mobility and hope at Rotary’s 12th Annual Dancing and Tapas fundraiser

Last year the Campbell River Rotary Clubs’ wheelchair distribution trip to Guatemala… Continue reading

Celebrating Sybil

Sybil Andrews day this year will also see the launch of her graphic novel, two years in the making

Cowichan’s Big Stick paying tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Broncos logo adorns Stick, community plans light-up

Campbell Riverites pass fundraising goal, will shave heads for mental health

One man’s playful jab at his wife’s hair has become a welcome gift for VIMHS

Museum at Campbell River celebrates Ripple Rock 60th anniversary

It has been 60 years since the Ripple Rock explosion, the first… Continue reading

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

Vancouver Island RCMP warn public about vigilante justice

A Port Alberni man under investigation for child luring was found tied up inside a home this week

Mount Washington Alpine Resort butting out

Resort to go entirely smoke free as of June 1

Extreme archery coming to Courtenay, Campbell River

A new archery tag business will launch next month

Tip on missing man prompts search of new areas on B.C. mountain

A text to his roommate suggests Ryan Shtuka may have walked elsewhere at Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Who pays for journalism? One way or another — you

Tim Shoults of Aberdeen Publishing writes about Ed Greenspon’s report on the Canadian media industry

Family, colleagues reflect on B.C. officer in a coma for 30 years

Hilary Jordan said her husband’s death on April 11 feels like deja vu

16 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation

The probe, dubbed Project Mercury, took place over more than three years

Not so fast: U.S. notes interest in re-joining TPP far from guaranteed

US President Donald Trump talks Trans-Pacific Partnership on Twitter

Most Read