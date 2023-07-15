Bison are shown at Metis Crossing Wildlife Park in Alberta. The Northwest Territories Department of Environment and Climate Change reported the suspected outbreak last week after 15 bison carcasses were found in an area between Fort Smith and Fort Resolution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Olivia Bako-Metis Nation of Alberta **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Bison are shown at Metis Crossing Wildlife Park in Alberta. The Northwest Territories Department of Environment and Climate Change reported the suspected outbreak last week after 15 bison carcasses were found in an area between Fort Smith and Fort Resolution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Olivia Bako-Metis Nation of Alberta **MANDATORY CREDIT**

N.W.T. confirms anthrax outbreak in Slave River Lowlands bison

Parks Canada says the public safety risk is very low

The Northwest Territories government is confirming an anthrax outbreak among the Slave River Lowlands bison population.

The Department of Environment and Climate Change reported the suspected outbreak last week after 15 bison carcasses were found between Fort Smith and Fort Resolution.

This week, it says the outbreak has been confirmed by laboratory testing and a total of 28 carcasses have been found.

It says all carcasses are being treated as anthrax cases.

Parks Canada says two cases were confirmed along a 10-kilometre stretch of Highway 5 in Wood Buffalo National Park.

It says a total of nine carcasses have been observed.

Parks Canada says the public safety risk is very low. It is extremely rare for humans to contract anthrax but they can from direct contact with dead bison.

Parks Canada is putting a traffic control area in place where stopping is prohibited and public access areas are closed.

An incident management team is working to detect and dispose of the infected bison and treating soil to prevent the spread of anthrax spores.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Métis Nation of Alberta marks ‘historic’ birth of 2 bison calves

READ MORE: Parks Canada says bison herd to remain in Banff National Park backcountry

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BisonNorthwest Territories

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada lifts education requirement for Hong Kong immigrants
Next story
Calgary company partners with Adidas to produce CO2-embedded running shoes

Just Posted

Be on the lookout for Wilbur, a 16-ft research boat that is cruising the East Coast of Vancouver Island between Parksville and Campbell River from now until Tuesday to map the shoreline. Photo courtesy Pacific Salmon Foundation
Tiny boat named Wilbur mapping eastern Vancouver Island coast

Campbell River artist Robert Aydon holds a pair of portraits he painted, one featuring his friend John Chephya as a logger on the right, and another featuring a later photo of Chephya and his wife Sharon Hubbard. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River hobby artist paints tribute to late friend

A man watches as Jen Mackinnon flies the Canadian flag into DZ Remembrance at the Campbell River Airport. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Operation Pegasus skydivers honour fallen comrades at Campbell River airport

A pod of orcas swarmed the Discovery Pier in Campbell River on July 10 delighting staff and visitors to the popular facility. Photo by Liz Lagos
VIDEO: Pod of orcas, including calves, swarm Campbell River’s Discovery Pier