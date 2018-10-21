Ted Foster out, Kat Eddy in on Campbell River Board of Education

McMann, Kerr, Franklin, Hagen and Eddy will direct school district for the next term

Results for trustees for School District 72 are in. File photo, Campbell River Mirror

The results are in for the School Board 72 for the five Campbell River positions on the seven-person board.

Most of the incumbents held onto their seats, though newcome Kat Eddy will join the board, alongside Joyce McMann, John Kerr, Richard Franklin and Daryl Hagen, leaving incumbent Ted Foster on the outside.

None of the candidates who opposed the government’s SOGI resource package won a seat on the board. The closest was Vanessa MacLean with 2,036 votes. Andrew Beaudin picked up 1,723 while Manfred Hack attracted 1,439 votes.

Another candidate who opposed SOGI but did not run as part of the unofficial slate finished with 1,667 votes.

Former trustee Linda Jay, who was defeated in 2014, could not find a way back on the board, receiving 2,054 votes.

Finally, Christian Stapff finished with the fewest votes, getting 799.

Shannon Briggs won the position to represent Sayward Valley this time, as Gail Kirshner did not run. In 2014, the area went down to the wire with then-incumbent Barbara Bowbrick eventually losing out to Kirshner after each finished with 98 votes.

As in 2014, Susan Wilson was acclaimed as the Quadra Island representative.