Area D Director Brenda Leigh is running again in this fall’s election.

Leigh cites her experience over eight terms for Area D

Candidate says area wants to retain its rural independence

The following is a statement on Brenda Leigh, who is running as Area D Director.

My outlook is positive, and I focus on sound government and protecting the interests of the citizens of Area D. Throughout my eight terms as director, I have worked with the people and all levels of government to deliver on our community’s goals.

Over the past 25 years, I have kept my community a wonderful place to live and recreate. I serve my constituents with care and attention. Area D is excellent financial shape through strong fiscal management. This allows me to keep our property taxes under control.

This year, I am working on delivering a third well to the Black Creek-Oyster Bay water supply, re-enforcing the dike on the Oyster River and continuing to work to utilize the Oyster River School.

Oyster River Fire recently received $7,000 for a new “Jaws of Life” for their first responder service improvements to Oyster River include a new water treatment centre. Parks, playground, trails and wildlife corridors and fish enhancement are ongoing with Area D citizens’ groups. Our emergency plans and wildfire plans have been completed and we have a full-time emergency service for disaster response.

In Northern Area D, I have been working to achieve a fair water rate by challenging the arbitrary “doubling” of our water rates in Supreme Court. I am working with Rob Benoit and citizens on the Area D water defence, and next hearing will be Dec. 17 and 18. My community is very determined to retain its rural independence, and we have fought hard to protect what we have here for more than two decades. As a result, we have an affordable, liveable community where people are free to live in peace and quiet and enjoy our beautiful environment and surroundings. We do, indeed, have a lot to be thankful for and we are “Happy to be Area D!”

For a director with proven experience, commitment and ability, the voters can rely on me.

I stand on my record as one of the most effective leaders in our region. Re-elect Brenda Leigh for Area D!

