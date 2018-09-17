Fourteen people have put forward their names to run as School District No. 72 trustee. File photo, Campbell River Mirror

Fourteen file for school trustee positions in Campbell River district

All but one incumbent are running for the Oct. 20 election

Six of the seven incumbents, plus several challengers, will be vying for the position of school trustee for the Campbell River School District this Oct. 20.

Incumbents Ted Foster, Richard Franklin, Daryl Hagen, John Kerr and Joyce McMann will be running again for the Greater Campbell River area.

RELATED STORY: New SD72 Board of Trustees sworn in

Also running to represent the Campbell River area will be Andrew Beaudin, Kathryn Eddy, Manfred Hack, Linda Jay, Vanessa MacLean, Christian Stapff and Peter Sutherland.

For the Quadra Island representative, Susan Wilson has again put forward her name and is the only person who has filed for the area.

The Sayward Valley will have a new representative as Gail Kirshner did not file. Newcomer Shannon Briggs is the only person who has stepped forward as trustee.

While last Friday was the deadline to file, the slate is not yet finalized, as there is a challenge period for candidates of up to four days after the Sept. 14 deadline. As well, the candidates can withdraw within seven days.

School District No. 72 is centred in Campbell, but it oversees 20 public schools extending north to Sayward and south to Oyster River, along with Cortes Island, Read Island and Quadra Island. In all, the school district’s administrative area represents communities with a total population of approximately 43,000 residents.

The district provides education for approximately 5,500 students on a yearly budget of just over $67 million.

Last time, the Sayward Valley provided some drama when incumbent Barbara Bowbrick eventually lost to Kirshner after each finished with 98 votes. Wilson was acclaimed to represent the Discovery Islands.

In Campbell River, McMann, Foster, Hagen, Kerr and Franklin took the five spots from a field of eight that included the incumbent Jay.

Previous story
Two of four areas in Strathcona Regional District go to polls

Just Posted

Fourteen file for school trustee positions in Campbell River district

All but one incumbent are running for the Oct. 20 election

Two of four areas in Strathcona Regional District go to polls

Incumbents face challengers in Cortes Island and Oyster Bay-Buttle Lake

Campbell River Art Gallery hosts youth art workshops with Dominique Pétrin

Youth workshops come ahead of exhibition launch on Thursday

UPDATED: Campbell River Storm beats Victoria Cougars in second weekend victory

Storm defeated by Braves but trounces Glacier Kings during two home games

West Coast sailing rough employment seas to help fish processing thrive

Big Read: Fish processors casting a wide net to overcome employment challenges

‘Fire tornado’ erupts as firefighters battle interior B.C. wildfire

Firefighters near Vanderhoof were taken by surprise

Nearly 80% of British Columbians support a ban on handguns in cities

86% support a ban on military-style assault weapons

No hike in natural-gas rates through end of year

Over three million British Columbians use natural gas every day.

B.C. aims to implement provincial pain strategy: patients’ advocate

The Health Ministry says it is continuing to consult with stakeholders

B.C. communities want say in caribou recovery

Critics say federal plans may leave out other species, local needs

Three people plead guilty in Alberta naked kidnapping case

A man, woman and baby were forced against their will into a car with several naked people inside

B.C. not worried about only having 1 pot shop on Oct. 17: spokeswoman

Only provincially-run store will be in Kamloops

B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar

Four military, eight civilian aircraft scour B.C. for missing Edmonton plane

The plane was on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack when officials were notified Friday that it was overdue.

Most Read