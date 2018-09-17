Fourteen file for school trustee positions in Campbell River district

All but one incumbent are running for the Oct. 20 election

Fourteen people have put forward their names to run as School District No. 72 trustee. File photo, Campbell River Mirror

Six of the seven incumbents, plus several challengers, will be vying for the position of school trustee for the Campbell River School District this Oct. 20.

Incumbents Ted Foster, Richard Franklin, Daryl Hagen, John Kerr and Joyce McMann will be running again for the Greater Campbell River area.

Also running to represent the Campbell River area will be Andrew Beaudin, Kathryn Eddy, Manfred Hack, Linda Jay, Vanessa MacLean, Christian Stapff and Peter Sutherland.

For the Quadra Island representative, Susan Wilson has again put forward her name and is the only person who has filed for the area.

The Sayward Valley will have a new representative as Gail Kirshner did not file. Newcomer Shannon Briggs is the only person who has stepped forward as trustee.

While last Friday was the deadline to file, the slate is not yet finalized, as there is a challenge period for candidates of up to four days after the Sept. 14 deadline. As well, the candidates can withdraw within seven days.

School District No. 72 is centred in Campbell, but it oversees 20 public schools extending north to Sayward and south to Oyster River, along with Cortes Island, Read Island and Quadra Island. In all, the school district’s administrative area represents communities with a total population of approximately 43,000 residents.

The district provides education for approximately 5,500 students on a yearly budget of just over $67 million.

Last time, the Sayward Valley provided some drama when incumbent Barbara Bowbrick eventually lost to Kirshner after each finished with 98 votes. Wilson was acclaimed to represent the Discovery Islands.

In Campbell River, McMann, Foster, Hagen, Kerr and Franklin took the five spots from a field of eight that included the incumbent Jay.