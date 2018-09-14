Former councillor Claire Moglove looks to return to Campbell River City Hall

Former city councillor Claire Moglove will look to regain her old seat in council chambers in the upcoming election.

Former Campbell River city councillor Claire Moglove will attempt to regain a seat at City Hall in the upcoming election.

Moglove served served for six years on council between 2008 and 2014.

Prior to retiring at the end of 2014, Moglove worked for more than 30 years as a family law lawyer – 22 of those years in Campbell River – specializing in mediation, collaboration and negotiation.

“Skills that I learned as a lawyer/mediator have served me well at city council,” she says. “Researching skills, listening skills and cooperation.”

Since retiring in 2014, Moglove says she has kept busy with a variety of volunteer and board activities.

“Currently I am on the Board of Governors of Vancouver Island University,” Moglove says. “The experience has given me a better understanding of the community role that a post-secondary institution such as our North Island College has, not only as vehicle for education, but as a vehicle for social change and economic prosperity as well.”

In January of 2016, Moglove was appointed to the Board of Directors of Island Health (VIHA), which she says “dovetailed perfectly with the work we did on my first term on city council advocating, fighting and lobbying for our new hospital.”

“The experience at Island Health has taught me how incredibly diverse our health care system is, how important it is to ensure our health care dollars are spent wisely among competing priorities and how the city needs to be a partner in creating a healthy community. The budgetary pressures at Island Health are not that different than those faced by the city. It comes down to what are our priorities and can we afford it.”

More locally, Moglove also sits on both the Board of the Willow Point Supportive Housing Society and the Campbell River Community Foundation.

Moglove says she likes the direction City Council has gone in the past four years, in particular focusing on economic development in-house, moving to a 10 year financial plan, developing a consensus plan for the 3.5-acre site, continuing with downtown revitalization and supporting the Strathcona Community Health Network.

“The current Council appears to work well as a team, despite differences of opinions and outlooks, and I believe I can be a valuable asset to that team,” she says, but adds that going forward she’d like to see more of a priority put on housing issues.

“In the next few years I think we need to look at housing affordability and what role the city might have in helping provide better housing options and more affordable housing, especially for young families and seniors,” she says.

“I want to work toward a healthy, vibrant and prosperous community, so that young people will want to return to our city for work and to raise their families. That means looking at recreational amenities like the mountain bike skills park, a new pool, making sure our natural surroundings and green spaces are protected, expanding our sidewalk program and making sure that new neighbourhoods are family-friendly.

“At the same time, we have to make sure we can afford these new or enhanced amenities and that is where fiscal responsibility and a focus on balanced and sustainable economic development comes in. We also have to support our existing industries and businesses as they are important economic drivers in our community.”

Claire believes she has the experience, skills and knowledge to make a positive difference going forward.

“I know I do not have all the answers and so I strive to keep an open mind and listen to all points of view before making a decision. I spend time researching policies and efforts of other communities to see if there are ideas that might work here” she said.

“Campbell River has a bright and promising future. I hope to be a part of that future and I will continue to work hard to make sure Campbell River achieves its potential.”