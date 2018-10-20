ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls today to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.
Polls are open in Campbell River at the following locations until 8 p.m. PT for Campbell River City Council and School District 72 Board of Trustees:
Campbell River Community Centre
401 – 11th Avenue
Campbell River Sportsplex
1800 South Alder Street
Strathcona Regional District
Polls are open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the following locations for Strathcona Regional District, Area B (Cortes Island):
Klahoose Community Centre, 1730 Tork Road, Squirrel Cove
Manson’s Community Hall, Beasley Road, Manson’s Landing
Gorge Hall, 1375 Robertson Road, Cortes Island
Strathcona Regional District office, 990 Cedar Street, Campbell River
Polls are open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the following locations for Strathcona Regional District, Area D (Oyster Bay – Buttle Lake):
Oyster River Elementary School, 2250 Terrain Road, Campbell River
Ocean Grove Elementary School, 3773 McLelan Road, Campbell River
Strathcona Regional District office, 990 Cedar Street, Campbell River
Polls are open in Gold River, Sayward and Tahsis at the following locations until 8 p.m. PT:
Gold River:
Gerry Morgan Memorial Centre – 350 Muchalat Drive, Gold River, B.C.
Sayward:
Village Office – 652 H’Kusam Way, Sayward
Tahsis:
Village Office Council Chambers – 977 South Maquinna Drive, Tahsis, B.C.
Zeballos:
Zeballos Village Office – 157 Maquinna Ave, Zeballos, B.C.
Who is running for Campbell River city council?
BABCHUK, Michele
BUXTON, Allan
CORNFIELD, Charlie
DAHL, Kermit
EVANS, Colleen
FRANKLIN, Daniel
KERR, Ron
MOGLOVE, Claire
WRIGHT, Marlene
Who is running for School District 72 Board of Trustees?
Andrew Beaudin
Kathryn Eddy
Ted Foster
Richard Franklin
Manfred Hack
Daryl Hagen
Linda Jay
John Kerr
Vanessa MacLean
Joyce McMann
Christian Stapff
Peter Sutherland
