ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls today to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.

Polls are open in Campbell River at the following locations until 8 p.m. PT for Campbell River City Council and School District 72 Board of Trustees:

Campbell River Community Centre

401 – 11th Avenue

Campbell River Sportsplex

1800 South Alder Street

Strathcona Regional District

Polls are open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the following locations for Strathcona Regional District, Area B (Cortes Island):

Klahoose Community Centre, 1730 Tork Road, Squirrel Cove

Manson’s Community Hall, Beasley Road, Manson’s Landing

Gorge Hall, 1375 Robertson Road, Cortes Island

Strathcona Regional District office, 990 Cedar Street, Campbell River

Polls are open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the following locations for Strathcona Regional District, Area D (Oyster Bay – Buttle Lake):

Oyster River Elementary School, 2250 Terrain Road, Campbell River

Ocean Grove Elementary School, 3773 McLelan Road, Campbell River

Strathcona Regional District office, 990 Cedar Street, Campbell River

Polls are open in Gold River, Sayward and Tahsis at the following locations until 8 p.m. PT:

Gold River:

Gerry Morgan Memorial Centre – 350 Muchalat Drive, Gold River, B.C.

Sayward:

Village Office – 652 H’Kusam Way, Sayward

Tahsis:

Village Office Council Chambers – 977 South Maquinna Drive, Tahsis, B.C.

Zeballos:

Zeballos Village Office – 157 Maquinna Ave, Zeballos, B.C.

For information on candidates in Gold River, Sayward, Tahsis and Zeballos, click here.

Who is running for Campbell River city council?

BABCHUK, Michele

BUXTON, Allan

CORNFIELD, Charlie

DAHL, Kermit

EVANS, Colleen

FRANKLIN, Daniel

KERR, Ron

MOGLOVE, Claire

WRIGHT, Marlene

Find out more about the election here.

Who is running for School District 72 Board of Trustees?

Andrew Beaudin

​Kathryn Eddy

Ted Foster

Richard Franklin

​Manfred Hack

Daryl Hagen

Linda Jay

​John Kerr

Vanessa MacLean

Joyce McMann

​Christian Stapff

​Peter Sutherland

Find out more about the election here.

For all of our stories on the municipal election, click here.

