Kat Eddy, pictured here with her family, will be running for school trustee.

Eddy enters race for school district trustee

Candidate works as executive director for Campbell River Literacy Association

Among the new names turning up on the 2018 elections ballot for school district trustee will be Kat Eddy’s.

As executive director of the Campbell River Literacy Association, Eddy leads this organization in its mission to assist adults and families working to improve their literacy skills. This local non-profit provides services to those who need additional aid in completing their education and recognizing their capabilities as adults.

“My experience gives me a unique perspective,” says Eddy. “I regularly assist in supporting adults who did not find success in their own education experience.”

When parents engage with education on behalf of their children, she says, they carry with them their own experiences, both positive and negative.

“Education is evolving and educational practices are changing with each generation. The classroom environment is not the same as we were children. In recent decades, our society has worked hard to address the needs of all of our children and empower them in reaching their own potential. This can translate further into supporting parents as they endeavour to provide their children with every opportunity possible,” she says.

When asked why she was interested in the school trustee position, Eddy responded, “Six years ago, my association had the opportunity to develop a no-cost program that invited parents and their children to meet weekly with a volunteer educator. This program was designed to instruct parents in ways in which they could further assist their children who were struggling with reading skills. During the intake process I conducted an interview with all of the parents, and was surprised by the anxiety most felt about their own role in their child’s education. These parents knew that their child was struggling, but a majority felt they didn’t have the tools in which to help.

“Many also admitted that they lacked the confidence to approach their educators and ask for the help that they needed…. I feel that we can create policy that further empowers parents and caregivers to actively engage in supporting their child’s education. We can also provide our educators with resources to continue to build safe, welcoming, and inclusive learning environments.”

As as far as a school trustee’s need for experience in board governance and policy, Eddy says, “I am acutely aware that the role of trustee requires a thoughtful approach to policy and governance as we navigate the ever-changing face of public education. My role in non-profit has provided a strong foundation for the learning curve ahead. I come into this election with a background in governance and with experience working alongside our provincial government as funders.”

Eddy has worked in a non-profit role for over 11 years and advocates for literacy work at both the municipal and provincial levels.

When asked to reflect on the previous work by the board, Kat Eddy says, “The work done by our current board of trustees has been challenging. They have led School District No. 72 through significant changes. Together they have built a healthy work team and a strong starting point for the incoming school board. I look forward to the opportunity to be a new voice as we move towards developing a strategic plan for the next four years.”

