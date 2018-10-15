Chapman wants change for Area D

The following is a statement from Area D candidate Ron Chapman

My name is Ron Chapman and I am running for Area D Director. I am running on a platform of change. I believe folks should have a choice in an election so I am putting my name forward. I invite all Area D voters to my meet and greet event Monday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Shelter Point Distillery, 4650 Regent Road, Oyster Bay. I will listen to your concerns and share my vision of bringing back positive energy to Area D.

I have lived in the area since 1989 and currently live at Shelter Point. I’m 60 years old and have a wealth of community and business experience. I have four kids and nine grandchildren. I am very passionate about our community and would love the chance to bring fresh new ideas and energy to the Board table on your behalf. My goals are as follows:

Adopt an official community plan that reflects the diversity of the area and its people. After five years of community consultation by the SRD staff, it’s my goal to replace this outdated (1996) plan which has led to many of todays issues with a new one that properly reflects the wishes of the current residents. Once the plan is adopted, I will follow up with residents in their neighbourhoods about updating the (1991) zoning bylaws to truly reflect the land use wishes and desires of local residents.

Set up a volunteer advisory panel recruited by skill sets with people who are experienced in public safety, environmental protection, financial and social issues. These folks would connect with the community and provide advice, expertise and community input to myself to aid in planning and initiatives. This volunteer panel would have no cost to the taxpayer and would ensure that well informed decisions are being made.

Fix the Area D water problems once and for all. Both north and south systems are having issues. We need a plan to deal with the failures of the last 25 years including the relationship with our supplier. There should have been a plan years ago to maintain and replace the asbestos fibre cement pipes and infrastructure. Northern Area D folks are paying an extra 1 per cent tax on the assessed value of their property and facing stressful mounting bills and litigation as a result of the lack of planning and negotiating.

Reduction of property taxes will be a priority. This can be done. We need to broaden our tax base and encourage young families and small businesses to embrace our rural lifestyle and move into the area. We need fresh eyes and new ideas reviewing the budget. We need to revitalize and get a school back into the area so young people can live, play and grow up here.

Finally, when elected, I pledge that we will never amalgamate with the City of Campbell River. It’s time for change. For more information please contact me at: ronchapmanaread@gmail.com or Facebook@ronchapmanaread.