There will be at least one new face in City Hall after the upcoming election, but it won’t be in the mayor’s chair

Andy Adams running for mayor of Campbell River unopposed

Daniel Franklin, Kermit Dahl, Allan Buxton and Claire Moglove new challengers for council seats

The official list of candidates for for this year’s municpal election was set at 4 p.m. on Friday when the official nomination period closed, and now the candidates have until Oct. 20 to convince the public to vote for them.

The one thing we know is that the person in the middle seat of council chambers will remain the same, as only current mayor Andy Adams declared for that position.

The rest of council, however, has four new names in the running, along with five of the six currently-sitting councilors. Only Larry Samson decided to step aside, meaning Charlie Cornfield, Marlene Wright, Ron Kerr, Michele Babchuk and Colleen Evans will all attempt to retain their seats.

Daniel Franklin, Kermit Dahl, Allan Buxton and Claire Moglove are the challengers.

The community will have many chances to find out where the candidates stand on all kinds of issues over the coming weeks, by attending community forums – the first of which was announced by a partnership of arts and culture organizations to be held Sept. 22 at Rivercity Stage – in the pages of the Campbell River Mirror and online at campbellrivermirror.com, where we have an entire section devoted to the municipal election.

There is now a four-day challenge period where electors can challenge a nomination before the nominations are official. According to chief elections officer Elle Brovold, challenges are usually made citing a candidate’s eligibility or the eligibility of a candidate’s nominator.

On Sept. 24, Brovold will officially announce an election be held and acclaim any candidates that are running unopposed.

