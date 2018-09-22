Brian Shaw (left), president of the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association, addresses a collection of volunteers, city councilors and corporate supporters at the official opening of the viewing platform in the pocket park built at the end of Spruce Street. The CNA is hosting an all-candidates forum next Thursday to hear how the candidates intend to help continue this type of work in the neighbourhood. Mirror File Photo

All-Candidates Forum on Campbellton scheduled for Sept. 27 at Eagles Hall

Neighbourhood association looking to hear the ‘what’s next?’ in terms of revitalizing the area

The second of what will surely be many all-candidates forums this election season has been officially scheduled and announced by the Campbellton Neighbourhood Association (CNA).

Next Thursday, Sept. 27 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Eagles Hall, the CNA will host a forum in partnership with the Vancouver Island University Urban Planning Team they are calling “Visioning the Priorities.”

The goal of the night, according to CNA vice chair John Twigg, is to gauge the candidates views on how best to manage the continuing development and revitalization of Campbellton.

“The city has been pretty good about working with us to address things that need to be addressed in Campbellton,” Twigg says, “so this is a forum to see where they all sit in terms of wanting to continue that. But it’s also a forum for them to say why they think they should be elected, in general.

“It’s something we did in the last election and it had good success,” Twigg continues, “so when Brian (Shaw, chair of the CNA board) came to us with doing it again, we gave him the go ahead to put it together.”

The format, Twigg says, will probably be opening statements by candidates, followed by a series of questions related to Campbellton itself and then an open floor for questions from the audience.

The night will also provide an opportunity for candidates and the public to hear from the VIU program that has been working alongside the CNA for the past few years to analyze and make recommendations on improvements that could – and should – be made to the area.

“We’d like to hear the ‘what’s next?’ in terms of the Rescue the River project,” Twigg says. “During BC Day weekend at Campbellton Days we had the official opening of the pocket park at the end of Spruce Street, and we had four councilors out on a holiday Monday, so that’s an example of their current level of support. The accessibility of council to the CNA has been excellent, and we’d like to ensure that continues.”

For his part, Twigg says he’d like to hear from the candidates about specific areas they think would be good to add amenities or services, such as the possibility of a visitor information centre or a larger transit hub, “but the river itself is the longstanding concern we’d like to hear from them about. We don’t really have an agenda, though. It’s an opportunity for anyone with interest to ask questions and we’ll hear what we hear.”

Previous story
Three running as anti-SOGI candidates for Campbell River school board

Just Posted

Yukon man facing new attempted murder charge in Port Alice exploding mail case

Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder

All-Candidates Forum on Campbellton scheduled for Sept. 27 at Eagles Hall

Neighbourhood association looking to hear the ‘what’s next?’ in terms of revitalizing the area

Campbell River’s Gibby Nik is all about making a connection

Local musician currently working on his second of three albums with Risque Disque Records

Seeing double, the trials and tribulations of twins

BIG READ: Three Vancouver Island mothers share their experiences with multiple births

Green Party MLA urges support for proportional representation

Sonia Furstenau speaks in Campbell River at community forum

Drag racing open house attracts 200-plus in Campbell River

Proponents still need to provide more information to the City

VIDEO: Inside an eerily empty mall in Canada

Only seven of 517 retail spaces are open for business as the grand opening postponed to next year

B.C. wildfires burned large areas affected by mountain pine beetles: Experts

The mountain pine beetle epidemic affected more than 180,000 square kilometres in B.C.

Tens of thousands without power following tornado in Ottawa region

Hydro Ottawa says more than 170,000 customers were without power early this morning

BALONEY METER: Do Liberal policies mean a typical family is $2,000 richer?

MPs took to Twitter to talk how ‘typical’ Canadian families have more money due to Liberal policies

B.C. premier apologizes for removal of 1950s totem pole at Canada-U.S. border

First Nations say pole was raised at Peace Arch but removed to make way for tourism centre

Tornado touches down in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Environment Canada says cars and homes have been damaged by severe thunderstorms and high wind gusts

An unexpected sight: Bear spotted eating another bear in central B.C.

Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief finds bear eating another bear’s carcass

RCMP confirm death of missing BC teen Jessica Patrick

No details on cause were given. Case is under criminal investigation and police are asking for tips.

Most Read