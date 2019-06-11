Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Hajaratu J. of Coquitlam

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageant, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more aboutthe women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Hajaratu J. of Coquitlam:

I entered Miss BC because I want to be more involved in volunteer work. Working and going to school full time can get busy. I usually end up coming home and using social media as a relaxer. I rather spend my time being a part of an organization that is helping people instead of scrolling through social media. I also entered because I want to teach young girls that they don’t have to be a label or fit into any category or stereotype.

I am unique because of the way I view the world; even though our world isn’t perfect I always find ways to think more positive instead of negative.

A quote that inspires me is: “Everything happens for a reason”. I think everything in my life such as breakups, parents divorcing, moving schools etc. all happened to me so that I can be the person I am today.

To vote for Hajaratu, click here

To visit Hajaratu’s Cops for Cancer page, click here

