Dr. Liezl Sullivan, from Campbell River’s Willow Medical Aesthetics, is passionate about improving the quality of life for women of all ages.

Women: Discomfort needn’t be forever – rejuvenation is possible!

You can get back to you

Dr. Liezl Sullivan at Willow Medical Aesthetics is passionate about improving the quality of life for women of all ages. And after 30 years in medicine, she’s seen the amazing endurance of female bodies through life’s many changes.

“I have worked closely with women in all stages of life and I’ve realized that there is nothing like childbirth and menopause to change our bodies significantly,” Dr. Sullivan says.

These dramatic moments in women’s lives are largely positive, but they can also bring distressing symptoms. Vaginal dryness, burning, recurrent infections and urinary incontinence are very common symptoms among women, but many don’t know to seek help. At Willow Medical Aesthetics, relief is possible.

“I’m always looking for treatments to improve the quality of life for women. There’s so much we can do in medicine and we now have further options in Aesthetic Medicine to complement traditional approaches of treating resistant symptoms.”

In the field of female intimate rejuvenation, Dr. Sullivan is excited about the addition of procedures like Votiva. It’s a non-invasive treatment that uses radio frequency energy to improve elastin and collagen, improving women’s health and quality of life.

“Votiva is appropriate for any woman who has given birth or gone through menopause, as well as those who are experiencing post-menopausal symptoms as a result of a hysterectomy or breast cancer treatments. It’s particularly well suited for patients who cannot, or prefer not to receive estrogen therapy,” Dr. Sullivan explains.

Willow Medical Aesthetics has been providing Votiva treatments for several months now and has received very promising feedback so far.

“It’s been just over three weeks for me and the Votiva treatment has truly made a difference,” one Willow Medical client says, “Wrinkles we can live with, but having issues with incontinence is very upsetting whether it’s a little bit or a lot. I can not thank Dr. Sullivan enough for this treatment.”

To learn more about the procedure and decide if it’s right for you, visit willowmedical.ca/votiva.

“I’m so excited about the potential this treatment offers to the overall field of women’s health and I’m looking forward to meeting more amazing women and joining them in their journey,” Dr. Sullivan says.

Reach out to Willow Medical Aesthetics in Campbell River at 778-418-4118 and in Courtenay at 250-871-8333, email info@willowmedical.ca, or visit willowmedical.ca for information and a full list of services.

