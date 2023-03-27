With three levels of service, finding the right in-home senior care has never been easier!

A locally owned Campbell River business is hoping to help fill the gaps in senior care with their new in-home care service options.

Golden Grove In-Home Care Services, sister company to Golden Grove Private Residential Care Homes, is excited to offer three levels of in-home care for seniors in the Campbell River area.

“Opting to stay at home for as long as possible is becoming the normal for many seniors across B.C. and we recognized the need for more flexible, individualized care options for these seniors,” says Jacklyn Walker, a manager at Golden Grove In-Home Care. “By providing different levels of at-home care, we can help more seniors stay at home and ensure they’re getting the support they need.”

Golden Grove utilizes a unique personality matching system to ensure clients and their certified care-aids are paired based on personality and interests. In doing so they ensure seniors fully enjoy the added benefits of regular visits from their care-aids and can form authentic bonds and relationships, improving their overall quality of life.

Service options include Companion Care, Basic Care and Nurse Care, with a one-hour free consultation for interested new clients and their families.

Companion Care – An entry-level care option, this provides seniors with a caregiver who can provide companionship and assist with meal preparation, light housekeeping, walking and other general needs.

Basic Care – Seniors are paired with a care-aid, trained and certified, to provide the same services as a Companion Caregiver while also assisting with activities of daily living, personal and respite style care. Basic care can also offer medication administration if needed.

Nurse Care – Nurse Care provides access to one of Golden Grove’s Licensed Practical Nurses or Registered Nurses, who can provide more advanced services such as wound care, recuperative care, injections, palliative care and more. Find the full list of Nurse Care services online here.

To learn more about Golden Grove In-Home Care Services, book a free consultation online here . You can also reach them by phone at 236-854-0994, on Facebook or online here.

For more information about Golden Grove Residential Care Homes, or to join the waitlist, visit goldengrovehomes.ca

