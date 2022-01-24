When you’re cared for at home, it’s much easier to help others

With meals, housework, security, companionship and other supports taken care of, Berwick by the Sea residents have more time and energy for community service.

We all know the familiar airplane safety instructions: put on your own oxygen mask before helping those around you. It’s good advice for emergency situations, and it’s also good to practice in your everyday life. You can effectively help others if you’re thriving yourself.

Campbell River is a beautiful community and a nourishing place to live, but we also have neighbours struggling to get by — especially through the challenges of the last two years. What’s the best way to help those in need?

For one strong group of seniors, the ‘oxygen mask’ that gives them the strength to help others is Berwick by the Sea. With meals, housework, security and companionship taken care of, there’s more time and energy for community service.

“So many of our residents connect with the community, in both big and small ways,” says Callinda John, Community Relations Manager at Berwick by the Sea. “The annual Craft and Bake Sale raised $3,444 for the Campbell River Food Bank just before Christmas, and we also have residents who help out regularly through local churches and volunteering their time.”

Building community doesn’t always have to mean charity — Berwick residents also have strong relationships with local schools and community groups, including Sandowne Elementary. The more we strengthen bonds between generations, the more compassion and understanding we’ll have when finding solutions to community issues.

Security and community

“When I sit down with prospective residents and provide them with a cost analysis of their Strata fees, property taxes, utilities and other living expenses, it can be similar to the monthly rental rate at Berwick — and there are so many services included here,” Callinda says.

Independent living, by the numbers:

Utilities: Heat, air conditioning, electricity, basic cable TV, telephone and internet are all included in your suite rental at Berwick.

Home maintenance: Plumbing and roof repairs, laundry machine maintenance, garbage collection fees, landscaping and snow removal costs are a thing of the past.

Groceries and restaurant dining: Berwick by the Sea residents enjoy delicious Red Seal chef-prepared meals — fine dining without the fuss!

Classes and clubs: Choose from a wide range of exercise and social classes, all with no extra fee — complimentary 24/7 gym access too.

Transport and security: No need for a bus pass or taxi fare with Berwick's driver on call; you and your loved ones can sleep well knowing the entire community is under loving watch by Berwick staff 24/7.

