What’s on the menu? Life’s a buffet at this retirement community!

Good meals are at the heart of healthy communities. Find out how Berwick does it.

Berwick Retirement Communities are known for their exceptional attention to detail, and that high standard extends to the dining experience.

How’s the food? Whether you’re booking a cruise, researching resorts or looking for a retirement community, none of us wants to be stuck eating mediocre meals. So ‘how’s the food?’ is one of the first questions we ask!

“It’s not just about the food itself, it’s about the sense of community that comes with every meal,” says Callinda John, Community Relations Manager at Berwick by the Sea in Campbell River. “We’ve used meals as an opportunity to have elevated dining experiences, celebrations and social gatherings. During recent times there hasn’t always been a lot to celebrate, but no matter what our residents choose to do in a day they know they’ll have a chance to gather with friends around the dinner table.”

Love in every bite

Berwick Retirement Communities are known for their exceptional attention to detail, and that high standard extends to the dining experience.

“All menus are reviewed by a dietician to ensure balanced and healthy options are readily available. Once a month a rotating group of residents meets with our Executive Chef and Food and Beverage Managers to read through the comments from our residents and encourage an ongoing dialogue,” Callinda says.

Each Berwick community is unique, with local art, furnishings, events and more that create a strong sense of place. That extends to meal ingredients, which come from local farms and even the rooftop garden.

“Our Garden Club grows an amazing array of vegetables, herbs and flowers on the roof of Berwick by the Sea — they’re so talented! It’s a beautiful spot with incredible views of the mountains and ocean, and the products of their efforts often end up on our plates.”

Variety is the spice of life

Every Berwick Retirement Community offers choice, not just in what you eat, but where. Dine in style in the restaurant-style dining room where light pours into the large windows and servers cater to your every need. For less fuss, head to the Bistro, open for every meal with build-your-own sandwiches, salads and so much more. Planning a special event? Reserve the private dining room to celebrate with up to a dozen friends.

Then there are the special events. From holiday meals to a symphony by the sea and an imaginary cruise with exotic ports-of-call, residents frequently have the chance to make new memories.

“At Berwick we go out of our way to create a memorable atmosphere. These themed dinners are like going on a mini holiday. Every day there’s an opportunity to experience something new!” Callinda says.

Berwick Retirement Communities are both locally and family owned offering flexible, upscale and affordable senior living options in a caring community. Staff and residents of Berwick by the Sea are always happy and proud to show off their home. To learn more or book a tour, call Callinda John at 250-914-8055 or email bcr.marketingmgr@berwickrc.com. Follow Berwick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates!

Seniorsseniors housing