Berwick residences have spacious facilities for safe socializing with friends and neighbours.

What’s it like inside Independent Living? ‘Vibrant and safe!’

Let the professionals worry about the pandemic — these seniors are relaxed and healthy at Berwick

Long-term care homes have been seriously — and sometimes tragically — affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing many to reconsider what’s safest for their parents or themselves, but not all retirement communities are the same.

“There’s a misconception in the community that Independent Living facilities are in lockdown, and that’s not the case!” says Lesley Sikorski with Berwick in Victoria. “Independent Living is still vibrant and safe, with lots of engaging activities every day.”

More security, more freedom

“We have significant experience managing outbreak scenarios and are constantly reevaluating our policies to ensure they’re industry-leading,” Sikorski says. While individual families may have been caught off guard by the pandemic in early March, Berwick already had protocols and PPE in place and has continued to adapt safety procedures to go above and beyond BC Health requirements.

“Just a note of huge thanks to say you have our unconditional vote of gratitude for everything you are doing at Berwick!” wrote one Berwick on the Lake Resident. “We didn’t want to wait until the virus threat is over to tell you how happy we are with the way you manage ALL day-to-day operations, ongoing. So happy to call Berwick our home!”

Seniors living alone may have had challenges accessing medical care, risked exposure at grocery stores, struggled to find essential items or faced loneliness in increased social isolation. At Berwick, residents have been spared those stresses.

“We’re here to support residents and their families 24 hours a day, should they need it. We check in daily with every one of our residents face-to-face, and have facilitated visits with family and friends both virtually and in-person,” Sikorski says. “Residents receive nutritious meals three times a day, and they’re welcome to eat in their suites or in our physically distanced dining areas.”

“This is an extraordinary time of crisis, and to have a professional, dedicated team taking care of our loved ones is a blessing,” says one Berwick by the Sea Family Member.

FURTHER READING: Independent, together: Social lives thrive at this retirement residence

In addition to physical distancing and masks for all staff, Berwick communities have improved infrastructure and implemented new protocols to keep residents, visitors and staff safe.

  • Active pre-screening for every visitor who enters any of our Berwick communities
  • Increased and enhanced sanitization methods
  • Increased staffing levels to support pandemic protocols in place
  • Bistros & other areas retrofitted with Plexiglas protective barriers
  • Onsite Tuck Shop stocked with essentials so residents can stay inside the building if they choose

Berwick by the Sea is a retirement community that provides meals, housekeeping and engaging programs for Independent Living and Enhanced Living Services. Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom suites are still available. Contact Teri Fillion for more information or to make an appointment for a tour by calling 250-850-1353 or emailing bcr.marketing@berwickrc.com. And don’t forget to follow Berwick by the Sea on Facebook and Instagram!

Seniorsseniors housing

 

Pursue your passions while building community and accessing supports in Independent Living at Berwick.

Ball drumming on the beach offers Berwick residents exercise, arts, sunshine and fun!

Previous story
Time to savour a sweet-tart home-grown harvest!

Just Posted

Watch for increased flows as BC Hydro manages Campbell River system

Flows to increase for maintenance work and annual fish migration considerations

Campbell River RCMP outline the complaints process

Explaining how resolutions are reached could add to collaborative nature between police, public

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

The Campbell River District Chamber of Commerce gets new logo

The logo is designed by local artist, Greg Henderson

Homalco First Nation invests $196,308 WorkBC grant in forestry courses for Indigenous students

The tuition-free forestry trade program at North Island College is a solution to combat high unemployment rates says Nation’s chief

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

Smoky Skies Alert issued for southern B.C. due to fires in Washington

Forecasting model illustrates drifting smoke hundreds of miles from fires

Three or more sailing wait for BC Ferries travellers leaving the Island

BC Ferries experiencing heavy traffic for post-Labour Day weekend travellers

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Baseball prodigy Raine Padgham records impressive throwing speed at recent Baseball BC camp

Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers

Party officials say the Greens added 15,000 new people to their membership list during the campaign

Most Read