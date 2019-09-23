Staff at Discovery Foods in Willow Point will help put together the turkey with all the meal fixins for the winners of the Willow Point BIA Thanksgiving turkey dinner draw.

Turkey talk! Get into the Thanksgiving spirit in Willow Point

Win turkey with all the fixins, enter at selected Willow Point merchants

Does the idea of winning a turkey with all the fixins – in time to cook for Thanksgiving – appeal to you?

In Willow Point, you’ve got many chances to do just that, simply by jotting your name and number on a slip of paper and dropping it into a entry box located at selected retailers and service providers in the neighbourhood.

The Willow Point Business Improvement Area is behind this fun and delicious contest, now in its fifth year. BIA president Sandra Allen says people get really excited about their chance of winning, with hundreds entering each year at such BIA-member merchants as Discovery Foods, Willow Point Books, Classy Cats, Pharmasave, Willow Point Dollar Store and more, plus service providers such as Waypoint Insurance and Willow Medical Esthetics.

“Every year, the people who win are over the moon!” Allen says. “Some people give their turkey to charity and others have said, ‘if it wasn’t for this, I wouldn’t have had a turkey for Thanksgiving. There’s been some pretty cool stuff to come out of it.”

Watch for the boxes this week

You can find entry boxes at the above merchants as of Sept. 23, as well as Dave’s Bakery, Panago and So Cal Restaurant. With the draw date set for Oct. 7, you’ve got plenty of chances to enter while you’re shopping in Willow Point.

Willow Point BIA works behind the scenes

Not only does the BIA help promote the many local businesses in the area, they are a key driver in community activities and events in Willow Point. Through beautification funding they receive via property taxes, the volunteer-run organization has accumulated an impressive array of Christmas decorations and banners to help bring seasonal cheer to shoppers, visitors and local business people in the area.

Strong community boosters

As a major supporter and promoter of the annual Shoreline Arts carving competition, the BIA receives a handmade carving every year to place in Willow Point as public art. The BIA also regularly donates to the Lions Club to help with maintenance and upkeep on the well-used Willow Point Hall, as well as to Crimestoppers for crime prevention in the area.

And Canada Day is always a blast here, with community celebrations welcoming all with music, food – even cupcakes and wrestlers! For their part in the proceedings, the 1st Willow Point Scouts, who hand out the cupcakes, and Campbell River Legion Pipe Band receive a donation from the BIA to help with their expenses.

*****

For more details on the turkey dinner giveaway visit https://willow-point-bia.blackpressmedia.info, and to learn more about getting involved with the Willow Point BIA, contact Sandra Allen at 250-923-3121.

