Immerse yourself in the unique history of Nanaimo at the Nanaimo Museum

Immerse yourself in the unique history of Nanaimo at the Nanaimo Museum

There’s fun to be had in Nanaimo, the city by the sea

As the weather continues to warm up, there are unforgettable adventures to be had right here at home – in Nanaimo. Amid forests, ocean, charming boutiques, delicious local cuisine, history, culture, art, and much more is a sense of community that welcomes everyone that visits!

History, art, and culture live here

History lovers can take a self-guided tour of Nanaimo’s historic buildings using the OnThisSpot app, taking in the architecture of this once coal-mining town and harbour city. The Nanaimo Museum also offers self-guided tours so you can fully immerse yourself in the unique history of Nanaimo.

The Nanaimo Art Gallery always has a captivating exhibition on the go, and you can join an Art Lab to learn more about art and art appreciation.

Enjoy the food of the Harbour City

The burgers at Top Notch Burgers on Church Street have received the title of Nanaimo’s best burger. New York Style Pizza and Pasta is a delicious option for a hearty meal. Pirate Chips is the go-to spot for a plate of mouthwatering fish & chips!

If you have a sweet tooth, make sure to check out A Wee Cupcakery and give their famous Nanaimo Bar Cupcake a try.

Adventure of All Kinds Awaits in Nanaimo!

Adventure of All Kinds Awaits in Nanaimo!

Adventure awaits

There is no shortage of things to do in Nanaimo; between the array of picturesque nature and the charisma of local landmarks, you’ll find yourself busy for days!

WildPlay is open for the season! The 17-acre park along the Nanaimo River is home to an array of scenery and fun – the perfect activity for the whole family.

Hiking enthusiasts will find themselves in good company with options for beginners and experienced climbers alike. For an easy 30-minute hike, walk along Harbourfront Walkway to discover the fantastic views, delicious cafes, and nautical influence of this oceanside community.

Colliery Dam Park Trail, Cable Bay Nature Trail, Mount Benson, Ammonite Falls, and The Abyss vary in difficulty from easy to moderate, so there’s something for everyone!

Cold-water snorkelling is popular among locals and visitors alike, and there are three fantastic diving outfits to choose from: Sundown Diving, Sink or Swim Scuba, and Nanaimo Dive Outfitters.

Discover the coastal city getaway…that’s not too far away!

NanaimoTourismvancouverisland

Just Posted

Pat McKenna, Habitat VIN's executive director and Alli Epp, Comox Valley Community engagement manager in front of Design Therapy, one of almost 200 businesses contributing to Bid to Build. Karen McKinnon Photo.
‘#BidToBuild’ auction launching to support affordable housing

Auction builds on last year’s successful effort, with new twists

Hope Rocks at the Campbell River Art Gallery highlighting local linguistic diversity.
Paint a rock to celebrate diversity

Hope Rocks highlighting linguistic diversity in Campbell River

Reflective number or design on hoodie. Police are seeking help in identifying three youth involved in an incident on Soderholm Road early June 12. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Do you know where your kids were at 1:24 a.m.?

Campbell River RCMP seeking help identifying three youths

John Hart Dam near Campbell River, B.C. BC Hydro photo
Campbell River watershed forecasts improve with rainfall

BC Hydro projects slightly higher resevoir levels and river flows after rainy May and June

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. Photo contributed
COMMENTARY: MLA Michele Babchuk talks the future of forestry

‘These forests are important to every single one of us, myself included’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Gabriola Island artist Sheila Norgate is promoting the Digital Innovation Group’s art impact survey. (File photo)
Vancouver Island artists get behind regional arts impact study

Artists urged to use their stature to help put arts and culture super-region on the map

The BC Ferries website went down for a short while Monday morning following a provincial announcement that recreational travel between health authorities can resume Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ website crashes in wake of provincial reopening announcement

Websit back up now, recreational travel between health regions to resume as of Tuesday

Neighbours fight a small late-night bush fire with garden hoses and shovels in Cinnabar Valley on June 5. They couldn’t get help from local fire services because the fire was located in an area under B.C. Wildfire Services jurisdiction. (Photo courtesy Muriel Wells)
Neighbourhood on edge of Nanaimo city limits left to put out bush fire themselves

Cinnabar Valley residents tackle fire with hoses and buckets for two and a half hours

Darren Campbell’s truck (pictured) was stolen when he stopped to check on a car in a ditch on Cowichan Bay Road on Monday morning. (Facebook photo)
Vancouver Island Good Samaritan’s truck stolen in nasty trick

‘Try to be a Good Samaritan and my $20,000 truck gets stolen right under my nose’

The Kamloops Indian Residential School is photographed using a drone in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, June, 14, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former school earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Communities grapple with what to do with former residential and day schools

Some tear them down as a tool to help healing, others repurpose them as tools for moving forward

Creative handmade signs abound at the June 13 Tofino rally for old growth trees. (Nora O’Malley photo)
VIDEO: Tofino stands in solidarity for Fairy Creek Blockades

Over 150 supporters attend rally hosted by Friends of Clayoquot Sound

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. officials watching U.K.’s Delta variant struggles, ‘may need to slow’ restart plan

Studies show that one dose of vaccine is only 33 per cent effective in preventing B.1.617.2 spread

RCMP Const. Shelby Patton is shown in this undated handout photo. RCMP say that Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over on Saturday morning in Wolseley, east of Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP
Pair charged in Saskatchewan Mountie’s death make first court appearance

Const. Shelby Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over Saturday morning

Most Read