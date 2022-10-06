The Secret Garden Seed Vault Reviews (Backyard Vitality) Is It Legit?

Food nowadays is filled with chemicals that harm the body and can produce devastating effects on one’s health in the long run. For this reason, more and more people are interested in growing their food; luckily, The Secret Garden Seed Vault promises to give them a hand. This product consists of a seed box that can provide all the greens necessary to have a good nutrition plan. And another great thing about the seeds it comes with is that planting and growing them is super easy. So even people who don’t have any experience gardening can benefit from what The Secret Garden Seed Vault has to offer.

What Seeds Come with The Secret Garden Seed Vault?

Here are the seeds that come with The Secret Garden Seed Vault and the benefits of greens and vegetables that grow from them:

Scarlet Nantes Carrot

Scarlet Nantes Carrots contain a lot of fiber. And fiber keeps the digestive system in check. People who consume a lot of fiber have no constipation problems. Moreover, these carrots contain plenty of antioxidants that protect the body from free radical energy or any other toxic elements released in the system when the food becomes energy.

Scarlet Nantes Carrots also contain plenty of Vitamin A, which protects against cataracts, macular degeneration, and night blindness. Besides, Vitamin A is also efficient at helping the body absorb Calcium more efficiently. It also supports the immune system, cell membrane, and red blood cell production.

And there’s more, as Scarlet Nantes Carrots are also rich in Vitamin B6 and Potassium, which offer increased protection against cardiovascular disease. And finally, these carrots are rich in carotenoids, which protect against the damage that free radicals cause.

Market Cure Cucumber

Market Cure Cucumber fights muscular aches and joint pain. Consuming these cucumbers reduces the risk of developing arthritis. And since cucumbers (1) can flush out excess uric acid, they’re excellent at reducing gout pain. This veggie has anti-inflammatory properties, too, so it can help relieve sinusitis, asthma, or bronchitis symptoms. And there’s more, as cucumbers contain high amounts of silica for the hair, nails, and skin to remain healthy. Cucumbers are also great because they keep the body hydrated during the hottest summer days.

Ruby Green Beets

High in essential nutrients, Ruby Green Beets still have a low caloric content and provide many health benefits, such as improving digestion, keeping the heart healthy, and ensuring the bones are strong. Besides, the leaves of beets (2) contain most of the minerals and vitamins the body needs to be in perfect shape.

Kentucky Wonder Bush Beans

These beans are popular because they’re delicious and contain the essential minerals, vitamins, and other components the body needs (3). For example, they contain Vitamins A and C, Calcium, Iron, Carotenoids, and Folate.

Bloomsdale Spinach

Bloomsdale Spinach contains plenty of lutein. Lutein lowers cholesterol levels and keeps the eyes healthy. Spinach (4) is also rich in antioxidants, Calcium, Folic Acid, Vitamins A and C, Fiber, and Protein.

Dwarf Blue Kale

Dwarf Blue Kale (5) is delicious and rich in Vitamin A. It goes perfectly as a garnish next to the meat, especially for winter dishes.

Grand Rapids Lettuce

This type of lettuce is perfect for salads on hot summer days. Lettuce (6) contains Iron together with Vitamins A and C.

Sugar Ann Peas

Sugar Ann Peas (7) contain plenty of fiber and Vitamins C and K. Therefore, they can reduce the risk of developing heart disease, improve blood pressure, and support weight loss.

Sparkler Radish

Containing plenty of flavonoids and antioxidants, Sparkler Radish (8) protects against free radicals and can reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases.

Black Beauty Zucchini

Black Beauty Zucchinis (9) are also rich in lutein. Moreover, they contain a lot of Vitamin C, which is excellent for the entire body.

The Secret Garden Seed Vault FREE Bonus

The Secret Garden Seed Vault also comes with a 100% FREE bonus. This bonus is The Secret Garden eBook, which discusses how people should grow their vegetables and how they could have the wealthiest harvests. Those who read this book will also learn:

How can they grow vegetables when their gardening space is not that large and how a smaller space can save them money and time

How to maximize sun exposure so that melons, cucumbers, tomatoes, and peas grow beautifully

Which are the 6 boosters that give plants all the nutrition needed during foliage growth

Plus, which plants work for shading and which plants work for repelling pests

How to Buy The Secret Garden Seed Vault?

Anyone can purchase The Secret Garden Seed Vault from the product’s official website. And the good news is that the seed box now comes at the very affordable price of only:

$137

Customers can pay with their credit/debit card or PayPal account. All orders include a 60-day money-back guarantee for unsatisfied buyers who want to return their product for a complete refund. In other words, Susan Patterson, who created this product and is a certified Health Coach and Gardener, stands by The Secret Garden Seed Vault and doesn’t want people to risk their money when buying it. The product’s customer support service is available by phone, email, and mail at: