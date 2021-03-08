The lifestyle you didn’t know you needed!

Bid farewell to what you don’t want, and hello to want you do, at Berwick by the Sea

Maggie Hobden has been living at Berwick by the Sea since Oct. 2016 and loves the freedom the Berwick lifestyle affords her!

Sometimes you don’t know you need something until you actually have it!

This rang especially true for three residents of Campbell River’s Berwick by the Sea – it was when they moved into the vibrant community that they realized all they’d been missing out on.

Of course, it didn’t take long for them to fall in love with Berwick’s unparalleled standard of living. The Island-based company brings more than three decades of experience across its residences – the first choice in senior living since 1989.

It’s by consistently going above and beyond to bring the very best to residents that they’re changing the perception of what retirement looks like.

Let’s hear from the residents!

Maggie Hobden was living in Campbell River when Berwick by the Sea began construction, but never imagined living there. Even after touring the beautiful facilities, she still wasn’t convinced. Living on a half-acre property in Ocean Grove where she indulged her passion for gardening, she wasn’t ready to make the move just yet.

That changed in October 2016, when she embraced the freedom to come and go, and to not worry about insurance, taxes, repairs and other property-related “chores.”

“I really, truly have nothing to grumble about,” Hobden jokes.

The massive tomato plant Maggie grew last year while part of Berwicks garden club!

Maggie now enjoys the garden club at Berwick by the Sea and last year, grew an epic tomato plant that was taller than her!

Ed and Janet Saunders, 47-year residents of Campbell River, similarly took little note when Berwick’s construction began. Like many others, they knew little about the project at the time, and never imagined living there until their doctor mentioned it – in fact, the doctor’s own mother now lives at Berwick, too!

“Some people think it’s expensive to live at Berwick, but when you look at all the costs combined, there’s really not much difference. We don’t have to pay for groceries, cable, insurance or taxes,” Ed explains. “The best thing about living here is not having to do all the work of keeping up a home. We get to relax and come and go as we please, and activities are available if we want.”

“And the staff is incredible – everybody does a great job of making us comfortable,” Janet adds.

