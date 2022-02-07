The comfort of home, with 24/7 care

Golden Grove in Campbell River is a private care home in a rancher-style house where staff and residents have plenty of opportunities to spend quality time together.

Many people dream of spending their retirement at home, aging gracefully, surrounded by people who love them. Sometimes illness or care needs force that dream to change, but at Golden Grove, seniors get both.

The private care home in Campbell River’s Ocean Grove is tucked into a rancher-style house in a quiet neighbourhood, so its six residents feel totally at home. And with experienced staff offering 24/7 care, everything from home-cooked meals to mobility, laundry, grooming and nursing is provided with love.

“We have two staff working during the busiest times of the day, and with only six residents there’s a lot of flexibility! Some of the larger care homes may have one staff member for eight residents, but we’re able to offer a lot more one-on-one care,” says Golden Grove Nurse Manager Jacklyn Walker.

There are plans to renovate and add two more beds soon (in adjoining rooms to accommodate a couple, or two single seniors), but Golden Grove will always be a welcoming, tight-knit home. Live in the comfort of home, enjoying peace-of-mind with caring assistance nearby at all times.

Celebrating Robbie Burns Day at Golden Grove in Campbell River.

12 years in Campbell River

Walker has been with Golden Grove for the last two years, but the care home has been in Campbell River for over a decade — and some of the staff have been helping residents there for all of those twelve years.

“Everyone’s really great — we have a supportive and flexible team, and we all really care about the work we do.”

With a small group and a great ratio of staff to residents, it’s easy to adapt the day’s plans to suit individual interests.

“Two of our residents are Scottish, so we had haggis for dinner in honour of Robbie Burns Day!” Walker says. “We can adapt our fitness, arts and other activities to suit our residents’ passions.”

Having just six residents and a handful of staff has also been helpful in managing the pandemic, with more flexibility and fewer crowds.

“We’ve been super lucky — we haven’t had a single case of COVID. And with a small team we can accommodate most visitors.”

All areas of the home are regularly sanitized, there’s rapid testing at the door, and staff diligently self-monitor for symptoms. As Nurse Manager, Walker is on-call 24 hours a day, and Dr. Willem Prinsloo is also available regularly to support residents’ care.

Ready to learn more? There is limited space available now! Learn more at goldengrovehomes.ca, check out their Facebook page, or call (250) 923-7049.

