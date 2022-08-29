Studio suites offer affordable, active living, or staycation fun!

Take a break from chores and enjoy resort-style living at this Campbell River community

Move into a studio suite at Berwick by the Sea, then gain access to an inspiring assortment of amenities at the gorgeous retirement community. Sean Fenzl Photo.

Moving into an independent living community can be a big decision for active seniors. Is it the right time? Can you afford it?

Berwick by the Sea in Campbell River is a vibrant community where it’s easy to transition and feel at home, and their studio suites are the perfect way to see if it works for you!

“It does feel like a cruise ship in here,” says Community Relations Manager Callinda John. “For people who haven’t had the opportunity to travel or take a vacation, Berwick by the Sea is a spectacular place to take a break and try something new.”

At 329 square feet, studio suites are significantly more affordable than a two-bedroom ocean view suite, so the commitment is less daunting. And with so many areas in the building to call home, it will be easy to adjust to small space living!

3 reasons to try a Berwick by the Sea staycation

Dine in style: Berwick’s Red Seal chefs serve up varied and delicious meals and snacks throughout the day. No more cooking, and no more grocery shopping! Connect with friends: With cleaning and household chores taken care of by the dedicated Berwick team, you’ll have more time to visit with friends in Campbell River and make new ones at Berwick by the Sea. Learn something new: Once you’re settled in, it’s time to explore! Challenge a neighbour to a game of pool, hop on the Berwick Bus for an outdoor excursion, dabble in the arts or sign up for a fitness class. Punch your ticket to the Berwick Theatre to take in a film or enjoy a seminar from a visiting expert or one of your neighbours.

Berwick Retirement Communities are both locally and family owned offering flexible, upscale and affordable senior living options in a caring community. All inclusive studio suites start at $2985 per month*. Staff and residents of Berwick by the Sea are always happy and proud to show off their home. To learn more or book a tour, call Callinda John at 250-914-8055 or email bcr.marketingmgr@berwickrc.com. Follow Berwick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates!

*Subject to change. Contact Berwick by the Sea for details.

The Berwick Theatre is the perfect place to enjoy a film, or listen to a seminar from a visiting expert or one of your neighbours. Sean Fenzl Photo.

