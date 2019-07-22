Sip, savour and spin: Local flavour at heart of Session experience

Campbell River bistro and spin room offers best of both worlds

The team behind Campbell River’s Session Bistro and Spin Room have brought together two separate business into one location – enjoy one – or both! – when you visit.

You don’t need to enjoy a spin class to savour a locally inspired breakfast or brew at Session Bistro and Spin Room – just like lunch isn’t a must after your workout – but if you do happen to enjoy both, that’s great too!

At first glance, marrying the two unique businesses under one banner might seem an odd fit, but for the team at Session Bistro and Spin Room, it was the perfect union.

Business partners Claire and Cody Daguerre and Aletta Clark grew up in Campbell River, Quadra Island and Cortez Island, leaving after graduation to pursue travel and career opportunities. When time came to start their own business, there was no where else they’d rather do it than back home.

A visit to a former yoga studio sparked an idea that spoke to both their extensive food and beverage experience and passion for fitness: The space, while beautiful, was too large for one use, so why not welcome two?

The result is downtown Campbell River’s Session Bistro and Spin Room, combining a modern, fully equipped spin studio with a beautifully designed artisanal bistro, under one roof, but offering two separate experiences.

The Bistro experience

“We wanted to create a space that was welcoming and unique to Campbell River, to showcase delicious cocktails, an extensive rotating craft beer and cider line-up along with delicious food at an approachable price,” explains Claire.

Under bistro manager Ryan Shankar-Price, Session features 12 rotating craft beer and cider taps, including local Beach Fire Brewing, and an array of pours from the Island and Lower Mainland. Wine and cocktail fans also love the local influence on their beverages of choice!

“We are really excited to offer some delicious beers you just aren’t able to get anywhere else in town,” Cody says.

Emphasizing that local focus in the kitchen, too, Chef Richard Dugas has created an enticing menu balancing flavour-packed delights like a True Grain Bakery Baguette with Two Rivers elk chorizo, Pesto Chicken Pizza and slow-cooked Cast Iron Meatballs, with healthy, plant-based favourites like Kale Chopped Salad and the Quinoa Buddha Bowl.

Breakfast and brunch fans also find a lot to love at Session. Served seven days a week with unique offerings, whether it’s the house-made Granola Bowl with fruit preserve or West Coast Artisan Toast, Huevos Diablos, Zucchini Mornay or French Toast Bread Pudding, there’s something for everyone.

“We not only source as many local ingredients as we can, but also support as many local businesses as possible. We know how much of an impact supporting local has on the community we’re a part of,” Claire says.

The Spin experience

In designing their boutique-style spin room, the Session team took an equally specialized approach.

Find inspiring instructors leading a rhythm-based range of classes with motivating music and state-of-the-art spin equipment – all under twinkling lights of a disco ball!

The comfortable environment welcomes cyclists of all experience and fitness levels, and not only are shoes and towels provided, but your first session is always free, so come discover your new passion today!

See you at Session!

Open for breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and of course late-night drinks, visit the bistro Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. ‘til late, and from 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Visit in Campbell River at 926 Island Hwy. or online at sessioncr.com and stay up-to-date with all the happenings on Facebook and Instagram!

