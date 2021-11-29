Silent Nights? These seniors are surrounded by community!

No shortage of opportunities to let the sleigh bells ring and commune with happy elves at Berwick

Berwick by the Sea resident Anne S. hangs a pomander on the tree in 2020.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Berwick by the Sea!

The gigantic tree in the foyer is twinkling with gold ribbon, Christmas balls and pretty lights, thanks to a few hard working elves. Staff and residents came together to decorate the tree, and that’s just the start of the festivities at the seniors community.

“The holidays can be a hard time for seniors who live alone, but at Berwick there’s never a dull moment!” says Callinda John, Community Relations Manager at Berwick by the Sea.

Keep Calm and Carol On: Berwick is a proud sponsor of the Vancouver Island Symphony’s series at the Tidemark Theatre, which caps off Dec. 5 with a brass performance of holiday songs. “We are excited to invite Berwick Ambassadors, who connect new residents with someone who’s lived here for a while, to help new residents feel welcome. We’re treating them with tickets to the VIS show,” Callinda says.

Berwick by the Sea resident Shirley with a stack of hand-made afghans she’s crocheted over the past year, ready for the annual Berwick Craft and Bake Sale.

Craft and Bake Sale: Berwick by the Sea resident Shirley and the rest of the Knit & Knatter crew were busy this year spinning yarn into hand-made afghans, a significant donation to the annual Berwick by the Sea Craft & Bake sale. All proceeds from the sale go to the Campbell River Food Bank. Last year they donated $2000!

Last year, Berwick by the Sea residents raised $2000 at their Christmas Craft and Bake Sale, which they donated to the Campbell River Food Bank.

Resident Holiday Gala: The annual Holiday Gala is a chance for residents to dress up in their finest suits and sequins, and enjoy an elevated dinner. “The food at Berwick is always phenomenal, and then the chefs add extra courses and fine flourishes at the gala. It’s a lot of fun!” Callinda says. This year’s gala happens Dec. 10.

One of last year’s popular crafts was making pomanders, which Berwick by the Sea residents like Maggie hung on the tree or in their suites.

Big Bus Parade: Keep your eyes peeled Dec. 3, when the Berwick Bus will be decked out with festive lights and decorations. “You won’t miss it!” Callinda laughs, “It will be very bright and colourful.”

Millie shows off one of her creations at the annual Berwick by the Sea craft sale.

Berwick by the Sea is an award-winning independent community where residents can continue to live nourishing, active lives. To learn more, call Callinda John at 250-914-8055 or email bcr.marketingmgr@berwickrc.com. Follow Berwick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates!

A festive table setting at the Berwick by the Sea Holiday Gala.

