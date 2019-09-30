Revival at Discovery Harbour Marina

Trevor Gatzke is such a busy guy, managing Discovery Harbour Marina, that it took a while till he was available to talk about what’s happening at the marina. Once we connected, he gladly expounded on the changes – you won’t be able to miss them. The Marina is going through a big refresh; rejuvenating the visitor experience. It’s been freshly painted in bright colours – blue, green, yellow and purple to make the place stand out and say, “we’re here – come check us out!”

And there’s not just fresh paint – new buildings with offices are for lease, joining existing adventure tourism, awning and diving companies.

Trevor, who became general manager a year ago, had worked in Alberta for a few years, but Campbell River drew him back. His wife, Debra, and three kids, fell in love with the place and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

Discovery Harbour is a real community. Locals love to drop by the ice cream shop that opened this summer to great enthusiasm, and the favourite coffee spot, often sharing their exaggerated fishing tales! With lots of spots to moor a boat for the day, week or month, it’s conveniently located for a quick fishing trip or boat ride to scenic sites.

Campbell River – The Outdoors Adventure Destination

The overall Big Goal that Trevor and his team hope locals jump on, is for Campbell River to become a major destination, not just a place to park your boat or as a stop-over to the North. Trevor says, “we have the opportunity to be The Hub for the complete outdoors adventure experience on Vancouver Island.”

“We’re all in the same boat, so to speak,” says Trevor. “The Marina cannot succeed without the Campbell River region. Working with all the great people in the area is so exciting. We’ll continue to innovate with the City of Campbell River, the local businesses and service clubs – to make Campbell River the destination it’s meant to be.”

As an example, the Greenways Loop that has been in the works for years, built with contributions from the city, the Greenways Land Trust and the Rotary club, now passes by the Marina. Locals and visitors are delighted that everything is so close by.

It’s time for Campbell River residents to be less humble and boast about their region. It’s the destination on Vancouver Island for outdoor fun, where you can enjoy everything that nature has to offer, learn about the rich First Nations history and heritage, and experience many adventures on land and water.

To find out more, email Discovery Harbour Marina, or visit them online at discoveryharbourmarina.com or on Facebook.