Revival at Discovery Harbour Marina

There’s a lot happening at Campbell River’s Discovery Harbour Marina, rejuvenating the visitor experience – come check out the changes!

Trevor Gatzke is such a busy guy, managing Discovery Harbour Marina, that it took a while till he was available to talk about what’s happening at the marina. Once we connected, he gladly expounded on the changes – you won’t be able to miss them. The Marina is going through a big refresh; rejuvenating the visitor experience. It’s been freshly painted in bright colours – blue, green, yellow and purple to make the place stand out and say, “we’re here – come check us out!”

And there’s not just fresh paint – new buildings with offices are for lease, joining existing adventure tourism, awning and diving companies.

Trevor, who became general manager a year ago, had worked in Alberta for a few years, but Campbell River drew him back. His wife, Debra, and three kids, fell in love with the place and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

Discovery Harbour is a real community. Locals love to drop by the ice cream shop that opened this summer to great enthusiasm, and the favourite coffee spot, often sharing their exaggerated fishing tales! With lots of spots to moor a boat for the day, week or month, it’s conveniently located for a quick fishing trip or boat ride to scenic sites.

Campbell River – The Outdoors Adventure Destination

The overall Big Goal that Trevor and his team hope locals jump on, is for Campbell River to become a major destination, not just a place to park your boat or as a stop-over to the North. Trevor says, “we have the opportunity to be The Hub for the complete outdoors adventure experience on Vancouver Island.”

“We’re all in the same boat, so to speak,” says Trevor. “The Marina cannot succeed without the Campbell River region. Working with all the great people in the area is so exciting. We’ll continue to innovate with the City of Campbell River, the local businesses and service clubs – to make Campbell River the destination it’s meant to be.”

As an example, the Greenways Loop that has been in the works for years, built with contributions from the city, the Greenways Land Trust and the Rotary club, now passes by the Marina. Locals and visitors are delighted that everything is so close by.

It’s time for Campbell River residents to be less humble and boast about their region. It’s the destination on Vancouver Island for outdoor fun, where you can enjoy everything that nature has to offer, learn about the rich First Nations history and heritage, and experience many adventures on land and water.

To find out more, email Discovery Harbour Marina, or visit them online at discoveryharbourmarina.com or on Facebook.

 

Discovery Harbour Marina is going through a big refresh, including fresh, bright colours that welcome locals and visitors alike.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Campbell River: Still the Salmon Fishing Capital!

Just Posted

One person in police custody following early morning car chase in Campbell River

Driver of stolen truck collided with a building Sunday morning

Campbell River summer school sees largest enrolment to date

More than 700 students participated in summer school programs this year

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue flies out injured hiker Sunday morning

Medical team was flown in to Mount Washington area to assess patient Saturday, injury ‘not severe’

School board approves Cortes Island School name change

“I think that it’s more representative of who we are as a school community,” says principal

PHOTOS: Campbell River Trail Riders wrap up season with Gymkhana event

Campbell River Trail Riders wrapped up the season with a final event… Continue reading

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

B.C. ranch to offer refuge for veterans, first responders with mental illness

Facility in Ashcroft will hold ceremonial launch Oct. 5 and start offering services next year

Canada Post racking up close to $1 million a year in parking fines, data show

Crown corporation has paid out almost $7.5 million in parking fines over the past decade

VIDEO: Re-elected Liberals would still run big deficits, despite new taxes

Trudeau effectively saying “Canada will literally go on adding debt forever,” according to Tory critic

B.C. man dies in paragliding accident on Mount Kilimanjaro

Justin Kyllo was the owner of a restaurant and catering company in North Vancouver

B.C. VIEWS: Rural B.C. takes another hit from the NDP

Province showing clear signs it’s heading for deficits

Weed-killer sabotage claimed in B.C. blueberry farm lawsuit

The owners of a Langley farm are suing over the death of their crops

Reilly leads B.C. Lions to gritty 25-23 win over Alouettes

QB tosses for 309 yards as Leos keep faint playoff hopes alive

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

Most Read