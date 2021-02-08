Adhering to COVID protocols, residents get to choose from various daily multi-dimensional programs.

Retirement living or resort lifestyle? Why choose when you can have both!

Your oceanside adventure could be closer than you think…

Do you like the sound of spacious accommodations, oceanside living, entertaining activities and a vibrant community?

For residents of Berwick by the Sea, that sounds like home!

“We’ve created a lifestyle that takes the pressure off of residents – we don’t want them worrying about what to eat for dinner, for example, but instead have an independent lifestyle with the support available should they need it,” notes Dianne Robb, Community Relations Manager at Berwick by the Sea. “This is a great place to build friendships and we’re so incredibly grateful that we’ve been able to build this space for residents and give them a wonderful place to call home.”

You don’t have to choose between resort living or retirement lifestyle – Berwick by the Sea gives you both!

Both beautiful and accessible, they’re setting a new standard for independent retirement living!

Each suite features spacious rooms, a full bathroom equipped with safety features, and large windows welcoming in lots of natural light. An emergency response team is also on-call 24-7, bringing residents an added sense of security.

With options ranging from independent to assisted living, and multiple floor plans to choose from, there’s something for everyone. Monthly rent includes suite rental, basic cable, meals, light housekeeping and access to various programs. Prepared by Red Seal chefs, the dining experience is one residents savour!

Paired with Berwick by the Sea’s unparalleled location, the array of recreation options provides residents with enriched lives and as full a schedule as they wish.

Movies are shown twice a day at Berwick by the Sea, every afternoon followed by another showing in the evening.

Daily multi-dimensional programs with the active living team include a variety of fitness programs with fitness instructors, bingo, blackjack, group forest walks, creative painting, movies (they play one every afternoon and evening), and much more. Each activity provides meaningful engagement with a focus on mindfulness. Adapting to all COVID protocols, the team ensures there’s still plenty of fun to be had – safely of course!

Backed by the philosophy of providing the best living experience, the Berwick living experts get to know residents personally to ensure services are tailored to their specific needs. After all, family owned since 1989, they know how to make a place feel like home!

Striving to make life simple and enjoyable – easing the stress of those daily responsibilities, and helping you truly make the most of every day – find the comforts of home and much more at Berwick by the Sea. This is the Berwick Way.

To learn more about life at Berwick by the Sea, call Dianne Robb at 250-914-8055 or email bcr.marketingmgr@berwickrc.com. Follow Berwick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates!

Most Read