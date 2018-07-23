Personal approach brings comfort at life’s most difficult time

At what is often the most difficult time of our lives – the death of a loved one – knowing a caring local professional is at the other end of the phone no matter what the time goes a long way to providing invaluable relief.

“When you call, even in the middle of the night, you’re speaking with a funeral director,” says Eric Toneff, manager of Campbell River’s Boyd’s Funeral. “Whether there’s just been a death or you have questions several days later, we encourage people to phone us. The biggest comfort we can offer is simply providing peace of mind.”

Recently purchased by Lonsdale Funeral Group, an independently owned funeral provider with locations in Nanaimo and Ladysmith, Boyd’s will remain local and be able to offer the community some new options, says Toneff, who also owns Toneff Funeral Home in the Comox Valley.

Comfort and peace of mind

Toneff, who has worked in almost every area of funeral service through his career, looks forward to working with Campbell River families. Coming to the North Island in 2010, Toneff envisioned a way for families to make arrangements from the comfort of their home while creating meaningful ceremonies unique to their loved one and community.

“Losing a loved can be a confusing and emotional time, and we’ve found that families are more comfortable in familiar surroundings, free from stress and pressure, where they’re more likely to make sound decisions based on their family’s needs,” he explains.

Without the need for large formal offices, viewing and memorial areas, the approach has the added benefit of reducing costs.

The community connection

Boyd’s does offer a small reception area for more intimate services, but larger gatherings are typically hosted in the community, often in a place of meaning for the family or loved one, such as a family church, community hall, or banquet room at a favourite golf course. “Ideally we want to use facilities right here in Campbell River. It’s all about creating a service that’s best for the loved ones,” Toneff says.

This approach also supports the community, as Boyd’s makes arrangements through local food, beverage, floral and hosting professionals.

And while Boyd’s doesn’t have an on-site crematorium, it provides that service through arrangement with two other providers, without passing any additional expense to families. “We are really here to meet the needs of local families in a caring, timely manner,” Toneff explains.

In fact, the ownership change has brought a reduction in prices, in addition to several other innovative offerings. “We have an estate fraud prevention program, automatically notifying authorities including Vital Statistics and Driver Licensing about the death – one less thing for the families to worry about – and staff also help families apply for the Canadian Pension Plan benefit.”

