New restaurant has stolen a pizza Campbell River’s heart

Visit the “about” page on the website for Campbell River’s newest pizza place and you’ll start to get a sense of the restaurant’s laid back attitude — and devotion to simplicity.

“We just really like pizza,” it reads. And that’s it.

Friends Mandy Thompson and Stoney Critchlow were chatting one day, when Critchlow said he’d like to start his own business. Any business. Thompson suggested pizza, and that was it. Fin Crust Pizza was born.

“I lived in London, England before moving back to Campbell River and there’s lots of really great pizza over there. Tiny restaurants with one or two tables inside serving traditional Italian wood fired pizza,” Thompson says.

The pizza wasn’t loaded with toppings, but the results were delicious. A thin hand-made crust, red sauce and mozzarella. If you’re feeling wild, add anchovies and capers.

“There weren’t many options, but it was so delicious it didn’t matter,” Thompson says.

I knew you were truffle

Fin Crust Pizza isn’t rigorously Italian — in fact it’s not rigorously anything — but does serve good pizza.

The menu features west coast flavours and local, artisanal ingredients where available. If you’re in the mood for mushrooms try the ‘I Knew You Were Truffle’ with white sauce, portobello, roasted garlic, truffle oil, mozzarella and grana padano. The ‘Pepperoni Don’t Preach’ is a classic red sauce, pepperoni, garlic, mozzarella and grana padano. The shop also sells craft sodas in fun flavours.

“We’re just figuring it out as we go,” Thompson says, so expect the menu to grow and change over time.

A lot of the magic happens in the wood fired oven, installed in the space earlier this year. The high heat makes for a crisp exterior that’s chewy on the inside.

“We’re doing a sourdough crust — it’s totally different from anything else available in Campbell River.”

Now open for take out or dine-in

The restaurant is now open for dine-in or take out, though the space is small so it’s a good idea to order online or call ahead (778-346-3467).

“We just want to feed anyone who loves pizza like we do!” Thompson says.

The small space has room for two ‘bubbles’ inside, and some vintage video games to entertain you while you wait. Help Pac-Man chow down on dots before you chow down on your pizza!

Stop by the new restaurant in Tyee Plaza at 1011 Shoppers Row just a stone’s throw from the orca fins in the ocean at the wharf. Open Wednesday and Thursday 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Campbell RiverRestaurants