New internet provider gives you freedom and more cash in your pocket

Greg Scollon, co-founder of Babbl Communications, wants to give Islanders more choice in their home internet provider and more savings.

Over the last two years, many things have changed, permanently or temporarily, for better or for worse. One of the big changes was in how we utilized our home internet services.

For many folks prior to the pandemic, home internet meant surfing the web, answering a few emails or maybe streaming a show or two. Now, home internet means access to work, school, entertainment and connection with those we love — and it doesn’t look likely to change, even as the pandemic winds down.

It’s more important than ever to have a good internet connection, so obviously more band width and faster speeds are vital, right?

That’s what the big internet providers would like you to think — but what if more isn’t always better? What if your household doesn’t really need that platinum service you’re paying dearly for?

Well, a new option is here and is challenging the status quo. What if you could save money and get what you need without having to be tied to a restrictive long-term contract? A simple google search can demonstrate the type of speed a typical household requires.

Less is more: Get what you need and spend less

Enter Babbl Communications. Back east, smaller, third-party internet providers have a far-greater presence, giving consumers choice that just hasn’t been available in western Canada — and that’s what Babbl is here to change.

For Co-Founder Greg Scollon, Babbl is a reflection of his own west coast values and upbringing. Growing up on the Island, means enjoying a special kind of freedom — one that you appreciate more once you’ve been away. Where else can you enjoy almost any outdoor activity any day of the year?

Greg, whose hometown is Campbell River, lived in Victoria for over 10 years and the Central Island for 14. “There’s a special kind of freedom here on the Island and one of Babbl’s goals is to give customers back their freedom to choose, while helping to save people money.”

Protect yourself with choice

Babbl can offer you premium and reliable internet services at a lower price than big competitors— all without being tied up by a contract—and they also offer no hassle cancellations. “We want to earn our customers’ loyalty and provide some relief from the rising prices we are all experiencing today. Customers can immediately save money coming to us, and hedge against the worry of inflation.” It’s modern internet with some of that Vancouver Island independence.

Greg notes that, “it’s time to redefine internet on Vancouver Island — it’s time to make it fit in with our Island values and our lifestyle on a local level.”

Why Babbl?

find packages to suit what you need, whether streaming videos, working from home, or just browsing

plans include everything you need to get you up and running, including an all-in-one router and Wi-Fi modem

easy self-install on the date you choose

contract-free services

no hassle cancel

an affordable option for students or those on a budget

great for those who have adopted streaming services like Netflix, Prime or Disney+

people who are moderate internet users

