Nature + recreation + community: Welcome home to Jubilee Heights!

With Beaver Creek to the west and the Beaver Lodge Lands to the north, Jubilee Heights enjoys a majestic natural surrounding second to none and residents appreciate the easy access to the walking, hiking and biking opportunities, including the Dogwood Trail.

With a stellar natural setting and recreation opportunities on your doorstep, one of the most exciting projects to come to Vancouver Island is taking shape in Campbell River.

With the streetscape, park amenities and building plans underway, Jubilee Heights is a 165-acre master planned community – the region’s first! – rising on one of the last pieces of developable land in south Campbell River.

“No one has done a development like this in Campbell River,” notes Ross McKeever, Director, Real Estate Development & Sales.

No surprise, public response to what will be one of the region’s most desirable, livable communities is reflecting that excitement.

With 25 of 28 properties sold, construction of the first homes has already started, with Phase 2 following later this year. Build-out of the entire development is expected over the next five to 10 years.

Natural amenities on your doorstep

Beyond these natural amenities, a network of multi-use trails and pathways throughout the walkable planned community will connect residents with a vibrant commercial village, parks and a future elementary school site – amenities that will boost the current walk score of nine to 90!

And minutes away are the state-of-the-art new hospital, college and recreation centre serving south Campbell River. Entertainment options and acclaimed eateries are also conveniently within reach – a movie theatre and restaurants are just a short trip by car, or quickly accessed by connecting bike paths.“When you look at the entire development of the south Campbell River area, Jubilee Heights is the keystone property to bring all the elements together,” McKeever says.

Timeless design, lasting value

As the third-fastest-growing city on Vancouver Island, there’s no doubt Campbell River has a lot to offer both locals and newcomers, and Jubilee Heights is poised to create a rich, diverse community with new, single-family homes complementing the area’s existing neighbourhoods.

Further phases will include additional single-family homes, multi-family projects and a hotel adjacent to the commercial village that will add to the diversity.

“We’ll be adding a different type of product to the market, so we’re seeing a variety of people who’ll make their home here,” McKeever says.

Buyers can also take advantage of a team of preferred builders and choose from a wide variety of home styles to suit their lifestyle.

“Design considerations will ensure the properties stand the test of time, and buyers appreciate how it will maintain and add value to their property,” McKeever says, pointing to community-minded design considerations like attractive streetscaping, meandering roads and parking bays. “We’re really trying to create something that feels like a community neighbourhood.”

