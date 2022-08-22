Merit Home Furniture Celebrates 38 years on Vancouver Island

The Merit furniture chain has been on Vancouver Island for 38 years and has deep connections in many communities. Those family roots started when Sandy Sandhu came to Canada from India in the mid-1930s. Sandhu first worked at the Mesachie Lake sawmill before venturing into the retail furniture business. The chain began with a small store in Lake Cowichan and, together with his son Jeet, the Sandhu father-and-son team built outlets in Nanaimo, Campbell River, Port Alberni, Kamloops and Duncan.

“We are the earliest furniture chain on Vancouver Island. There’s a lot to see with the best brands in our many galleries and showrooms,” says Mark Melnyk, manager of Merit Home Furniture & Appliances in Campbell River.

With brand knowledge that spans more than half a century, Merit has the expertise and passion for finding customers the perfect fit for furniture needs.

“We help customers find furniture they love at prices within their reach,” says Melnyk. “We hire local, shop local and carry a broad selection of B.C.-made furniture.”

Experts

“With huge stores full of the best products available, design specialists can provide personalized attention to customers looking to renovate, re-design, or move into a new build,” says Melnyk.

Need it today? Bring your truck! Merit Home Furniture has products in stock on demand. Many stores also carry appliances with top brand names like KitchenAid, Maytag, Whirlpool, Bosch, Electrolux, LG, Samsung, Frigidaire, Danby and more; customers can easily find an appliance to fit their design and space.

“The ability to help with the needs of our customers is not the only thing that sets us apart,” says Melnyk. “It’s our employees who genuinely care about the people we serve. We listen and respond by finding the perfect fit every time.”

Need it today? Bring your truck! Merit Home Furniture has products in stock on demand.

Better rest is just a night away with the best brands like Beautyrest, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Restwell, and other top choices. Merit Home Furniture stores can easily boast large sleep centres with dozens of mattresses and their professional, factory-trained sleep advisors who can provide a personalized comfort profile; converting to restful Zs is as easy as ABC.

Merit Home Furniture on Vancouver Island also has many stores with a wide selection of La-Z-Boy recliners on display – with some having the most extensive selection on the Island. La-Z-Boy is a household name in quality recliners, dating back to the 1920s.

At Merit stores that carry La-Z-Boy, customers can find experts knowledgeable in the health benefits of these well-known recliners. They are not just a chair. According to research by the New York Dynamic Neuromuscular Rehabilitation Centre, La-Z-Boy recliners help minimize pain associated with back and leg injuries. The chair allows for the contraction of muscles around the spine. Innovated design with a stellar reputation in comfortable home furnishings, La-Z-Boy offers Merit’s customers an opportunity to sit back, relax and get great value for their buck.

Making A Difference

At Merit Home Furniture on Vancouver Island, they understand the importance of family and the comforting essentials of a home. They work to achieve a crucial community partnership with Island residents.

Through the mentorship of the Sandhu family, Merit Home Furniture store managers and administrators have learned the importance of high standards.

“The Sandhu Family provided us an opportunity to grow personally and professionally in the industry,” says Melnyk. “They mentored us in superb customer relationship management and how to earn customer loyalty through product knowledge and personal service. They have taught us to be better businessmen.”

With product knowledge, available furniture on demand, and competitive prices, the Merit Home Furniture stores are easily here for another 38 years. Check out Merit Home Furniture for personalized service and extensive choice without the big price tag.

Home Furnishings