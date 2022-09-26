Local firm’s investment fund is outperforming all Canadian funds in its category

Alitis Investment Counsel (who has offices right next to the Campbell River marina) enriches the lives of Vancouver Island investors by providing access to financial opportunities that are typically reserved for the ultra-wealthy.

Vancouver Island’s Alitis Investment Counsel began in the midst of the financial crisis in 2009, when founders Cecil Baldry-White and Kevin Kirkwood developed a new investment strategy to help their clients survive future market fluctuations. A decade later, their philosophy has faced a real test with 2020-2022’s volatility — and proving very effective.

The Alitis Income & Growth Pool is currently number one in Canada in its category (Global Neutral Balanced), meaning it has out-performed all other similar mutual funds this year-to-date (as of Aug. 31, 2022).

“I often check Fundata.com to see how our investments are performing compared to others,” says Kirkwood, CFA, President, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Compliance Officer at Alitis Investment Counsel. “Right now there are only a handful of balanced funds in Canada that have made money this year — thousands of others are ‘in the red’ this year. That speaks to what kind of year it’s been, and it also shows that our investment philosophy is paying off.”

Kevin Kirkwood, CFA, President, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Compliance Officer at Alitis Investment Counsel.

Alternative investments offer added diversity

The secret to success at Alitis is diversification. Not just a diverse selection of stocks and bonds, but also a meaningful allocation to alternative investments, including private real estate, private mortgages, private debt, private equity and hedge funds.

“Both stocks and bonds have been beaten up badly this year, which is why our Income & Growth Pool also invests in private assets. Private real estate and private mortgages in particular have held up quite well in the current market,” Kirkwood says. “By pooling our clients’ money together, we’re able to qualify for some high calibre investments that are typically only available to the ultra-wealthy.”

Among Alitis’ seven investment offerings, the Alitis Income & Growth Pool has the most fund assets and is their most diversified offering.

“Our vision is to enrich the lives of investors by providing access to financial opportunities that are typically reserved for the ultra-wealthy, and following that vision is what’s allowed this fund to be successful.”

The math surrounding investments changes on a daily basis as inflation, geopolitical events and other factors influence global markets, which is why the professionals at Alitis continuously monitor and rebalance funds. The small firm boasts an impressive number of people who hold the Chartered Financial Analyst designation — a designation that takes years of study and experience to achieve — and it’s that expertise that has brought Alitis clients solid results.

Find Alitis Investment Counsel in Campbell River at 101-909 Island Highway, in Victoria at 1480 Fort St., in the Comox Valley at 103-695 Aspen Rd. in October 2022, and at alitis.ca. For more information, call 250-287-4933 or email info@alitis.ca.

——-

FinancesFinancial planningInvestingLocal Business