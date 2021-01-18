‘It truly is the best place.’ An inside-look at retirement living in 2021

What’s Berwick like during a pandemic? 4 residents and staff share their experiences

Two residents and two staff let you know what it's like inside Berwick by the Sea during a pandemic. Hint: it's joyful, social and safe!

Art moved into his new home at Berwick by the Sea in the fall of 2014 — he’s pretty sure he was the fourth person to move in to the Campbell River independent living community.

He made the decision to move after losing his wife to Alzheimer’s, knowing Berwick would offer him an easier way of life.

“It truly is the best place. Secure — 24 hours a day there is always staff on duty,” he says. “What I didn’t expect is how jovial and caring the employees would be. Right from management to housekeeping, and dining room servers to administration.”

Six years into his new life at Berwick the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down, but for Art, life has largely stayed the same. He doesn’t feel restricted in his daily life, and wouldn’t change a thing about Berwick’s protocols.

“No, it’s great. For me, being here means I don’t need groceries. I can do any medical appointments via telephone. I am kept safe inside of Berwick and my needs are met.”

Visits, dining and activities continue — just a little more spread out

Stories of isolated seniors in long-term care homes have been one of the most heart-wrenching parts of the pandemic, but Community Relations Manager Dianne Robb says Berwick — which offers independent living, not long-term care — is vibrant and safe.

“Residents are free to come and go. Family and friends book visits every day, they just have to avoid common areas, where everyone is required to wear a mask. Our dining room is open for cohort dining — it’s reorganized to allow for physical distancing, but that hasn’t changed the fabulous meals.”

Gary moved into Berwick in November 2020 because he couldn’t drive anymore and needed to live closer to town. The pandemic didn’t cause him a moment’s hesitation, and he’s been pleased with life in the past few months.

“I go for walks a lot. There are less visitors, but the staff make up for it! I don’t feel alone — they’re so friendly and always smiling. Not one crabby one.”

Ashley, a server in Berwick’s dining room, says it’s a joyful place to work.

“I care so much for our residents, you just bond with them. Like you have so many grandparents here,” she says.

Ashley was a little apprehensive about how life would look when the pandemic first hit, but once protocols were put in place she felt more at ease.

Managers meet every week to discuss changing guidelines, and then pass along information to staff, residents and family. Berwick also has the luxury of eight locations, who collaborate to make more educated decisions and share resources.

Nghia, a prep cook and dishwasher at Berwick by the Sea, has loved how staff have stayed positive throughout his first year on the job.

“Everyone’s really relaxed, and the managers are very responsive,” she says.

To learn more about life at Berwick by the Sea, call Dianne Robb at 250-850-1353 or email berwickbythesea@berwickrc.com. Follow Berwick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates!

Seniorsseniors housing

Just Posted

Robbie Burns Day will be celebrated a little differently this year, but celebrated it will be as the Tidemark Theatre presents a live virtual celebration that will be available for ticketholders to view for three days. Black Press File Photo
Tidemark Theatre presents Burns Night 2021: The Bard & His Ballads

A tale of whisky and haggis, and of how Robbie Burns would emerge as a champion for the common man

Everett Bumstead (centre) and his crew share a picture from a tree planting location in Sayward on Vancouver Island from when they were filming for ‘One Million Trees’ last year. Photo courtesy, Everett Bumstead.
The tree planting life on Vancouver Island features in new documentary

Everett Bumstead brings forth the technicalities, psychology and politics of the tree planting industry in his movie

Bill Reekie and his then-four-year-old granddaughter Lily. Photo contributed
Alzheimer’s – the Unplanned Journey

By Jocelyn Reekie Special to the Mirror “January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month… Continue reading

The Kwiakah First Nation is looking to lease some Crown land at the old Campbell River Gun Range to create a community garden for its members and a series of greenhouses to sell produce to cover operational costs. Black Press File Photo
Kwiakah First Nation looks to open farm at old Campbell River gun range

City defers decision on allowing it until they can consult with other local First Nations

Lilly and Poppy, two cats owned by Kalmar Cat Hotel ownder Donna Goodenough, both have cerebellAr hypoplasia, a genetic neurological condition that affects their ability to control their muscles and bones. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Wobbly Cats a riot of flailing legs and paws but bundles of love and joy to their owner

Woman urges others to not fear adopting cats with disabilities

A scene from “Canada and the Gulf War: In their own words,” a video by The Memory Project, a program of Historica Canada, is shown in this undated illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Historica Canada
New video marks Canada’s contributions to first Gulf War on 30th anniversary

Veterans Affairs Canada says around 4,500 Canadian military personnel served during the war

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Williams Lake physician Dr. Ivan Scrooby and medical graduate student Vionarica Gusti hold up the COSMIC Bubble Helmet. Both are part of the non-profit organization COSMIC Medical which has come together to develop devices for treating patients with COVID-19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Group of B.C. doctors, engineers developing ‘bubble helmet’ for COVID-19 patients

The helmet could support several patients at once, says the group

A 17-year-old snowmobiler used his backcountry survival sense in preparation to spend the night on the mountain near 100 Mile House Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 after getting lost. (South Cariboo Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
Teen praised for backcountry survival skills after getting lost in B.C.’s Cariboo mountains

“This young man did everything right after things went wrong.”

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on December 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
No place for ‘far right’ in Conservative Party, Erin O’Toole says

O’Toole condemned the Capitol attack as ‘horrifying’ and sought to distance himself and the Tories from Trumpism

A passer by walks in High Park, in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. This workweek will kick off with what’s fabled to be the most depressing day of the year, during one of the darkest eras in recent history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Blue Monday’ getting you down? Exercise may be the cure, say experts

Many jurisdictions are tightening restrictions to curb soaring COVID-19 case counts

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Provinces work on revised plans as Pfizer-BioNTech shipments to slow down

Anita Anand said she understands and shares Canadians’ concerns about the drug company’s decision

Tourists take photographs outside the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday August 26, 2011. A coalition of British Columbia tourism industry groups is urging the provincial government to not pursue plans to ban domestic travel to fight the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. travel ban will harm struggling tourism sector, says industry coalition

B.C. government would have to show evidence a travel ban is necessary

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘Targeted’ shooting in Coquitlam leaves woman in hospital

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in what police believe to be a targeted shooting Saturday morning

Most Read