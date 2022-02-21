Is senior living too expensive? Let’s do the math

From car service to fine dining, when you add up what’s included you’ll find surprising savings

With so many services included in your monthly rent at Berwick by the Sea, retirement living is more affordable than you think!

“Can I afford it?” It’s one of the most common questions Callinda John answers when she’s giving tours of Berwick by the Sea, a retirement community on at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.

“I understand people’s hesitation — it’s a stunning location and we offer so many services, many people assume it’s outside their budget. But the monthly rent here is actually very affordable when you consider everything that’s included.”

6 ways you’ll save when living at Berwick by the Sea

Fine dining: At Berwick by the Sea, nutritious meals prepared by Red Seal Chefs are included in your rent. That means you won’t have to spend any money on groceries, frozen meals, take-out or meal delivery. Residents at Berwick have the flexibility to dine where and when they want, and even take meals to-go, and you never have to worry about doing the dishes! At Berwick by the Sea, nutritious meals prepared by Red Seal Chefs are included in your rent. And there are plenty of special occasions to celebrate, including Robbie Burns Day! Wellness: If you’re currently signed up for yoga at a local studio, spin class at the recreation centre or have a monthly gym membership, those costs are all included in your rent at Berwick. Drop by the private fitness studio on your own schedule or take part in an instructor-led class to develop new skills and share laughs with friends. Recreation professionals are available full time to nurture your physical and social wellness, and there are plenty of ways to engage in arts as well. Chauffeur: Once you’ve moved into Berwick by the Sea, you’ll have access to the Berwick Bus and Berwick About Town Car for scheduled group and individual trips. No more paying taxi fare for medical appointments or other errands! Housekeeping: Hiring a maid is often the first service older adults engage when looking for more free time or get tired of scrubbing toilets! At Berwick by the Sea, weekly housekeeping and fresh linens are included in your rent. Utilities: Basic cable, internet, heat and electricity are all included in your monthly rent at Berwick by the Sea. If you’re downsizing from a house, that can mean significant savings. You’ll also enjoy the benefits of 24/7 security and an emergency response system to give you peace of mind. Community: You can’t put a price on good neighbours! Living in community with like-minded people who are eager to connect, engage and lend a hand is truly priceless.

Staff and residents of Berwick by the Sea are always happy and proud to show off their home. To learn more or book a tour, call Callinda John at 250-914-8055 or email bcr.marketingmgr@berwickrc.com. Follow Berwick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates!

