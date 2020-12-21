InnovateBC offers business owners COVID-19 recovery programming including digital skills hiring grants, no-cost business coaching, access to local connections and more.

InnovateBC offers business owners COVID-19 recovery programming including digital skills hiring grants, no-cost business coaching, access to local connections and more.

Innovate BC offers boost to those growing their business online

COVID recovery programming includes digital skills hiring grants, no-cost business coaching and more

Need help getting your business online? So does Susan. She’d been successfully running her retail shop for six years – and then COVID-19 hit.

Innovate BC enabled Susan with:

  • Subsidized digital marketing role
  • Support from a local business coach to build out an action plan
  • Access to no-fee educational content and resources

Susan is part of the Shíshál Nation and owns a store in Ch’atlich (Sechelt) that sells locally made products like jewellery, clothing and artwork. She’s built a profitable business from local tourism. But she’s struggling to make ends meet. Her business took a real hit with COVID-related non-essential travel bans.

Susan has worked to keep her business afloat with some government support and a sprinkling of tourists in late summer. She needs a long-term solution for the loss of foot traffic and loss of suppliers.

What she really needs are new customers and a way to find them cost-effectively. She also needs to figure out a way to get her products to buyers without eating too much into her profits.

She knows she needs to digitize her business, get online. She just doesn’t know where to start, what’s most important, what tools she needs, what skills… the list goes on. And, she doesn’t really have much extra capital. She’s been eating away at her savings over the last few months. She’s feeling overwhelmed and exhausted.

Susan googled loans, grants and subsidies for BC businesses. Innovate BC came up. They offer COVID-19 recovery programming to business owners in the form of digital skills hiring grants, no-cost business coaching and even access to local connections. Plus, it looks like Innovate BC’s programs are focused on regional communities like hers and give special consideration for underrepresented groups.

Susan was able to get

  • 4-month digital marketing contract subsidized
  • Help from a local business coach to build out an action plan
  • Access to complimentary content and resources…

Plus, Susan got connected to other local business owners. She’s built a strong peer support network.

Six months later Susan has her website up and running, an online store, inbound requests from suppliers, and even asks for her product from markets outside of North America. She’s way ahead of where she was a few months ago, and best of all she has recovered most of her sales revenue. Looks like she’ll also avoid the seasonal dips of off-peak season.

Find out more at innovatebc.ca

Business

 

With help from InnovateBC, Susan has her website up and running, an online store and has recovered most of her sales revenue lost when COVID-related restrictions slowed traveller visits to her store.

With help from InnovateBC, Susan has her website up and running, an online store and has recovered most of her sales revenue lost when COVID-related restrictions slowed traveller visits to her store.

Previous story
Double-lung transplant saves father after lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis

Just Posted

From left are volunteers Steve Lackey, Monica Strebel, Walt Bukauskas, Cory Bukauskas and Kyle Bukauskas as they fill up one of many cars for the Knights of Columbus Hamper Drive. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Campbell Riverites come out to give back for the holidays

Knights of Columbus Hamper Drive and Rotary March for Children held on same day

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the north Vancouver Island region for Dec. 19. (Black Press file)
Wind warning issued for north Vancouver Island, with 90 km/hr winds

Winds to ease to 40-60 km/hr in late afternoon, says Environment Canada

An angler makes himself comfortable while fishing at the junction of the Quinsam and Campbell rivers. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
2020 was a good year if you were a Chinook Salmon

Quinsam Hatchery reports highest Chinook return in 30 years

Cleon and Jonah Shankar pose for a relaxing father-son photo. Photo by Bluetree Photography
Family grateful for community’s continued support of Jonah’s fight with cancer

Jonah Shankar has passed a few milestones this year, including his 20th… Continue reading

Ron Nicolaye and the pole on the Island Highway at the Campbell River bridge that a drunk driver crashed into in 1983, changing his life forever. Photo by Marc Kitteringham – Campbell River Mirror
Impaired driving survivor implores people to not drink and drive this holiday season

Ron Nicolaye looks back on 37th anniversary of life-changing incident

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. eases rules for COVID-19 small business, tourism relief

30% loss of sales at time of application now qualifies

FILE – An organizer displays a naloxone kit that people can pick up for free as International Overdose Awareness Day training seminar takes place at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
153 people died of drug overdoses in November in B.C.; deaths climb in seniors

Deaths in older age groups have nearly doubled from 2019

Jaclyn Mountain says her mother, Cindy Mountain, seen in an undated handout photo, would be thrilled to see her Port Coquitlam, B.C., home decked out in Christmas lights for the first time in15 years. Cindy Mountain, of ‘Namgis First Nation in Alert Bay, B.C., died of COVID-19 in April at age 59. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Mountain Family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The empty chair: Canadians face first Christmas without loved ones lost to COVID-19

Here are the stories of how Canadians who lost loved ones to COVID-19 are coping with Christmas grief

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
NHL, NHLPA reach deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13

Deal comes as pandemic continues

(BC SPCA)
Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

Agency calls for donations which will be matched on Sunday

A syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Most Canadians optimistic about 2021 in light of COVID-19 vaccines: online poll

Another 10 per cent said news of the vaccines left them feeling somewhat pessimistic about the new year

This one foot thick jade boulder, weighing 2,850 pounds, was stolen from outside the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek on the night of Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Cariboo Jade Shop)
Iconic jade boulder stolen from outside Cache Creek business

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Most Read