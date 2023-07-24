Home, Sweet Condo: Design strategies for small spaces

More and more people are finding smaller spaces to call home, and with less to work with, the function of what you bring home becomes even more important. Your worldly treasures and one-of-a-kind personality doesn’t stop shining in a small space, rather when you find the perfect way to accessorize it shines even brighter as every piece in your home radiates with you.

“It’s really fun to help people find what they need for a smaller space because it helps bring life to a home even faster. Focus on light and multi-functional furniture, while maximizing underused corners to outsmart your floorplan.” says Love Dodd from Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress.

4 style tips for small spaces

Multipurpose furniture: Save space by finding furniture that can serve as a few things — an ottoman that serves as a footrest, spare seating and storage, or a quick tray table can convert it into a coffee table. Make sure your condo-sizedsofa converts to a bed, or invest in a cabinet bed that’s also the perfect home for your TV, stereo or game console. The Rule of Twos: To prevent smaller spaces from feeling cluttered, work design elements in pairs. Match the pattern on your rug with your cushions, or use the same colour for your sofa and your drapes. Create ‘zones’ within a larger space: In a one-bedroom condo, your living room may double as a home office, a spare bedroom and a library. To help make multi-purpose spaces feel less cluttered, use visual cues to create the illusion of disconnection. A small area-rug under your desk may do the trick, or add a room divider for more privacy. Painting a portion of the wall a different colour or darker shade or adding accent lighting can transform an unused corner into a cosy spot to read a book. Use the walls: Remember to use your vertical space. Mount shelves or add a bookcase for vintage heirlooms, candles and local art, or your book collection. Use a series of matching decorative boxes to store tools and supplies without adding clutter.

