There are many activities to keep yourself and your family busy in and around Campbell River this holiday season, as Santa demonstrates. Photo by Erin Wallis/Destination Campbell River

Home for the Holidays in Campbell River

7 Cozy Pastimes and Hidden Treasures to keep things local, and low-key this winter

As the air cools a bit on eastern Vancouver Island, many of us long for the warmth of seasonal traditions that bring us closer to family and friends. If you’ve thought about staying close to home this holiday season, you won’t have to look far to uncover some hidden local treasures that are guaranteed to fuel the Christmas spirit.

Unwrap a memorable holiday season with these Campbell River seasonal pastimes:

  1. Toast to the holidays. Conspire and dream by the fire at FoggDukkers or RipTide Pub, while you make your list and check it twice. Or eat, drink and be merry with some fine seasonal fare at Ox, Anglers, Harbour Grill or Quay West.
  2. Peace out after a tough day of shopping. Savour a tea latte of ‘Campbell River Fog’ at any of the 13 cafes and restaurants serving up Stonehouse Tea’s Signature Campbell River blend – you can even take home the essence of Campbell River with a custom RavenSong soap infused with the tea blend.
  3. Meet Santa at the Big Truck Parade. This Christmas light extravaganza Nov. 29 features festively decorated commercial vehicles, the lighting of the big tree in the Spirit Square downtown, hot chocolate and popcorn, plus special Starlight Shopping late-night at downtown shops.
  4. Rock around the Christmas tree at the Museum of Campbell River. Get the month off to a jolly start at the Christmases of the past celebration on Dec. 7 with carolling, stories, crafts and a visit from Santa ($5 suggested donation.). All through the month, the annual Festival of Trees community fundraiser transforms the Museum into a winter wonderland with free admission.
  5. Start The Nutcracker Ballet tradition. A special matinee production of the beloved ballet The Nutcracker will be performed at the Tidemark Theatre on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $24 adult, $22 student/senior
  6. Give the gift of Campbell River. Rediscover friendly, locally-owned businesses mid-week with Downtown Campbell River BIA’s Local Love Tuesdays. Then, during Shop Local Week from Dec. 1-7, find the perfect gifts for those hard-to-buy people on your list at downtown merchants. Just think about how a gift certificate for a future whale watching trip would make the holiday bright!
  7. Walk off that big holiday meal at the newly reopened Canyon View Trail. This 4.8-kilometre loop hike features a waterfall and is rated as moderate on the difficulty scale. Dogs are welcome, but must be on leash.

From winter-oriented family fun to great dining and shopping options, Riverites don’t need to venture far to make homemade memories with visiting family and friends. Local merchants, tour operators, and community volunteers are going all out to make our area merry and bright from late November all the way through New Year’s.

For additional tips and ideas for exploring Campbell River, watch the Destination Campbell River blog, social channels and event calendar. We encourage resident ambassadors – learn more about what’s available and happening in our community and get inspired to share positive stories with visiting friends and family.

Think local, shop local, celebrate local! #DiscoverCampbellRiver

Comments are closed

Previous story
Ready to rock: outdoor adventures await

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney selected as NDP party whip

Saturday, while attending the BC NDP convention in Victoria, federal NDP leader… Continue reading

Mosaic Forest Management announces forestry shutdown

Thousands of forestry workers in Coastal B.C. will be affected by ‘curtailment’

Campbell River Mountie who had gun pointed at head recognized for valour

Two other local police receive Awards for Meritorious Service

Tallest building in Campbell River gets development approval

Council still ‘very concerned’ about impact of densification on traffic in the area

Campbell River’s Chris Zizek named to Team Canada for Invictus Games

After numerous hip surgeries and a PTSD diagnosis, he now turns his attention to advocating for vets

Grey Cup halftime performer Keith Urban curious about Canadian Football League

Previous Grey Cup halftime performers include Alessia Cara, Shania Twain, OneRepublic, Fall Out Boy

Coulson Aviation sends helicopters to Chile, Australia to fight wildfires

Chile’s president meets Canadian crew to say thank you

Blue Bombers beat Tiger-Cats 33-12 to win 107th Grey Cup

Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg to first title since 1990

New foreign minister presses for Canadian detainees with China counterpart

Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig have been in Chinese prisons for almost a year

Jupiter and Venus to meet in the night sky as rare conjunction occurs

The two planets will meet in the southwestern sky

Ottawa to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and payment would exceed $2 billion

Canadian universities failing to protect athletes from abusive coaches, students say

The fight is part of a movement to end so-called ‘old-school’ coaching techniques that experts say are abusive

Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in the last two years

B.C. VIEWS: Regulating fuel prices not a new idea

Fuel prices seem to remain stubbornly high in many places of B.C.

Most Read