Home for the Holidays in Campbell River

There are many activities to keep yourself and your family busy in and around Campbell River this holiday season, as Santa demonstrates. Photo by Erin Wallis/Destination Campbell River

As the air cools a bit on eastern Vancouver Island, many of us long for the warmth of seasonal traditions that bring us closer to family and friends. If you’ve thought about staying close to home this holiday season, you won’t have to look far to uncover some hidden local treasures that are guaranteed to fuel the Christmas spirit.

Unwrap a memorable holiday season with these Campbell River seasonal pastimes:

Toast to the holidays. Conspire and dream by the fire at FoggDukkers or RipTide Pub, while you make your list and check it twice. Or eat, drink and be merry with some fine seasonal fare at Ox, Anglers, Harbour Grill or Quay West. Peace out after a tough day of shopping. Savour a tea latte of ‘Campbell River Fog’ at any of the 13 cafes and restaurants serving up Stonehouse Tea’s Signature Campbell River blend – you can even take home the essence of Campbell River with a custom RavenSong soap infused with the tea blend. Meet Santa at the Big Truck Parade. This Christmas light extravaganza Nov. 29 features festively decorated commercial vehicles, the lighting of the big tree in the Spirit Square downtown, hot chocolate and popcorn, plus special Starlight Shopping late-night at downtown shops. Rock around the Christmas tree at the Museum of Campbell River. Get the month off to a jolly start at the Christmases of the past celebration on Dec. 7 with carolling, stories, crafts and a visit from Santa ($5 suggested donation.). All through the month, the annual Festival of Trees community fundraiser transforms the Museum into a winter wonderland with free admission. Start The Nutcracker Ballet tradition. A special matinee production of the beloved ballet The Nutcracker will be performed at the Tidemark Theatre on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $24 adult, $22 student/senior Give the gift of Campbell River. Rediscover friendly, locally-owned businesses mid-week with Downtown Campbell River BIA’s Local Love Tuesdays. Then, during Shop Local Week from Dec. 1-7, find the perfect gifts for those hard-to-buy people on your list at downtown merchants. Just think about how a gift certificate for a future whale watching trip would make the holiday bright! Walk off that big holiday meal at the newly reopened Canyon View Trail. This 4.8-kilometre loop hike features a waterfall and is rated as moderate on the difficulty scale. Dogs are welcome, but must be on leash.

From winter-oriented family fun to great dining and shopping options, Riverites don’t need to venture far to make homemade memories with visiting family and friends. Local merchants, tour operators, and community volunteers are going all out to make our area merry and bright from late November all the way through New Year’s.

For additional tips and ideas for exploring Campbell River, watch the Destination Campbell River blog, social channels and event calendar. We encourage resident ambassadors – learn more about what’s available and happening in our community and get inspired to share positive stories with visiting friends and family.

Think local, shop local, celebrate local! #DiscoverCampbellRiver