Jim Work, left, and Russ Pearce, here flanking Upper Island Counselling executive director and counsellor Kelsi Baine in Campbell River, were leaders who spearheaded the creation of the community based Employee and Family Assistance Program in the mid-1980s.

Helping the healing after a lengthy strike

Upper Island Counselling plays key role in community’s past, present and future health and wellness

When individuals in any industry are off the job for an extended period of time, it hurts. Not only the workers directly involved, but those in support industries whose livelihood and lifestyle depend on that partnership.

When Western Forest Products and the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 (USW) reached an agreement earlier this month to get employees back to work after more than seven months, people in Campbell River breathed a sigh of relief, says Kelsi Baine, executive director and a counsellor with Upper Island Counselling.

“Most people are aware of the impact the strike has had on union members and their families, but there’s also contractors and so many small businesses that depend on forestry work,” she says.

Uncertainty creates stressors

Disruptions to one’s life and routine, especially when there’s no end in sight, take a toll, Baine says. “Not only has this had a severe financial impact, there’s also the psychological and emotional impacts that come with financial strain. There’s worry and uncertainty and a lack of stability – not knowing if everything is going to be OK. It has an enormous ripple effect.”

Need for supports recognized long ago

Western Forest Products and the United Steelworkers Union were integral in identifying a need for support. They collaborated on a program in the mid-1980s that supported the emotional and mental health of employees and their families.

“Joint partnership was the language used at the time. It was a coming together of the union and the company for the greater good of supporting health and wellness,” Baine says. “It was a remarkable model for the 1980s and is still going strong today. That collaboration created us and Western Forest Products has been our longest member company. We have supported them through ups and downs and trying times, and supported union members for 33 years.”

Jim Work and Russ Pearce are two leaders who spearheaded the creation of the community-based Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP). Both men started with MacMillan Bloedel Ltd (then Cascadia, Weyerhauser and eventually Western Forest Products) in the early ‘70s and went on to help build the EFAP, which opened in 1987. They also volunteered as worksite EFAP reps and served on the Board of Directors. While Jim is retired, Russ still serves today as the Board Treasurer.

The healing takes time

After a strike of this length, the emotional and financial healing could go on for some time, even after things seem back to normal.

“People may still be looking for counselling services for some time, so it’s a good reminder that they know the programs designed with them in mind are still available,” Baine says. “It’s all about recovery and repair and we hope the community comes back healthier and stronger after an experience like this that has shaken people in so many ways.”

Upper Island Counselling’s EFAP provides counselling for the staff of member companies and their eligible family members. To learn more, visit uics.ca or call 250-287-2266.

Health and wellnessmental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
5 Reasons to snap up one of these serviced rural lots

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm to face Nanaimo Buccaneers in round one of VIJHL playoffs

Game 1 is set for Campbell River’s Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Campbell River nurse looks to grace the cover of Inked magazine

‘I’m at the point in my life where I don’t care what anybody thinks anymore. I’m just going to be me.’

Witnesses assist Campbell River woman in danger

The Campbell River RCMP were called to a report of violence in… Continue reading

Reports of accused human trafficker sighted in Campbell River unsubstantiated

RCMP issue warning about the fears unproven social media reports can generate

City of Campbell River rolls out three year strategic plan

Plan is made up of six ‘pillars’ for how council will make decisions

VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge

More than 1,000 athletes competed in the 2020 BC Winter Games

Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine, citing discourse over climate change

The Vancouver-based company said it will take a $1.13-billion writedown on the Frontier project in Alberta

B.C. VIEWS: Pipeline dispute highlights need for clarity

As the B.C. treaty process grinds on, uncertainty remains

Massive early-morning blaze destroys Vancouver Island home

Firefighters from three departments called in to battle fire at unoccupied residence

Still six cases of COVID-19 in B.C. despite reports of Air Canada passenger: ministry

Health ministry wouldn’t comment on specific flight routes

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver

Part of a series of blockades nationwide

Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Trudeau adopted a more assertive tone Friday, insisting the barricade must come down

VIDEO: Top seeded teams dominate opening day of 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

Quarter finals underway today

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run leaves Port Hardy on eight-day trek down Vancouver island

The team’s fundraising goal this year is $250,000, which is double last year’s goal.

Most Read