Helping Campbell River customers create a home oasis

Having the honoured reputation as the largest independent furniture, mattress and appliance store on Vancouver Island, with more than 40,000 square feet of showroom and warehouse, gives Merit Home Furniture & Appliances in Campbell River something to talk about.

“This year in August is our 35th Anniversary in Campbell River,” says Mark Melnyk, manager of Merit Home Furniture & Appliances in Campbell River. “You have to come and see all the best brands in our many galleries and showrooms in our Mega Brandsource store.”

Design Experts

“With a huge store full of the best products available, design specialists can provide personalized attention to customers looking to renovate, re-design, or move into a new build,” says Melnyk.

Need it today? Bring your truck! Merit Home Furniture & Appliances has many products in stock now! With top brand names like KitchenAid, Maytag, Whirlpool, Bosch, Electrolux, LG, Samsung, Frigidaire, Danby and more, customers can easily find an appliance to fit their design and space.

Merit Home Furniture & Appliances invest considerable effort into ensuring customers are well educated on their purchases and go out of their way to offer knowledgeable advice, and not just advice on the best brands and designs. Clients can also easily find information on the importance of proper seating posture or why air frying is experiencing a frenzy.

“The ability to help with the needs of our customers is not the only thing that sets us apart,” says Melnyk. “It is our employees who genuinely care about the people we serve. We listen, and we respond by finding the perfect fit, every time.”

Catch Quality Z’s

Are you looking for a better night’s rest? Great sleep is just one night away with brand names like Beautyrest, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Restwell, and other top choices. Merit Home Furniture & Appliances can easily boast about its Giant Sleep Centre, with over 40 mattresses to choose from and professional, factory-trained sleep advisors who can provide a personalized comfort profile, converting to restful z’s is as easy as ABC.

“Bring your truck and rest tonight and save money,” says Melnyk. “We also have low prices on lifestyle adjustable bases in twin, full, queen, and king models.” Snoring? Acid reflux? Aches and pains? Your liftstyle base will help!

With more than 130 La-Z-Boy recliners on display at Merit Home Furniture & Appliances, it’s easy to find your style, fit, and colour!

Go Ahead, Be Lazy

Merit Home Furniture & Appliances takes pride in having over 130 La-Z-Boy recliners on display – making it the most extensive selection on the North Island. It is easy to find your style, fit, and the right colour with many choices. You may want more than one! La-Z-Boy is a household name in quality recliners, dating back to the 1920s. Innovated design with a superb reputation in comfortable home furnishings, La-Z-Boy offers Merit’s customers an opportunity to sit back, relax and get great value for their buck.

Shop Local, Made Local

“We hire local, shop local, and carry a broad selection of BC and Canadian-made furniture, including Mako, Palliser, and Deco-Rest just to name a few,” says Melnyk. “We have thousands of products to choose from on line at merithomefurniture.ca or in store that checks all the boxes on your list!”

At Merit you will find kitchen appliances, laundry essentials, living room furniture, dining furniture, bedroom furniture, mattresses, area rugs, lamps, and accessories, every item you want!

The Merit Home Furniture & Appliances team ensure customers are well-educated on their purchases, going out of their way to offer knowledgeable advice.

Making A Difference

In addition to offering a big inventory of Home furnishings and appliances, Merit Home Furniture & Appliances also gives back to the community it serves in a big way.

“We partner with local schools, volunteer associations, special needs groups, the rotary club, and others to provide products and services to support local needs!” says Melnyk. “We also partner with Native Bands on the North Island and contribute to the Ronald MacDonald House foundation.”

At Merit Home Furniture & Appliances, they understand the importance of family and the comforting essentials of a home. They work to achieve a crucial philanthropic partnership with the residents of Campbell River and North Island.

Check out Merit Home Furniture & Appliances in Campbell River for a big choice without the big price tag.

Home Furnishings