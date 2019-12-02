The staff at Campbell River Hospice are ready to help you and your family get through the grieving period after the sudden loss of a loved one. The organization has many programs to help people of all ages and at every level of grief. Photo by Grant Jones

Grief Can’t Wait

Campbell River Hospice Society’s first Holiday Campaign will support those affected by sudden death

Having a loved one pass away suddenly, when you least expect it, can be devastating and leave you not knowing what to do next or where to turn.

The days and weeks following the unexpected death of a loved one can be extremely difficult for those left behind, which is why the Campbell River Hospice Society is reaching out to the community for help in establishing a Sudden Death program.

Hospice’s goal for its inaugural fundraiser campaign, #griefcan’twait, is to raise $75,000 by Dec. 31.

“Proudly, our society is operated by just eight per cent staff and 92 per cent volunteers,” says Executive Director Louise Daviduck. “We are able to keep our administrative costs low, but we need financial support to launch this critical new program, while continuing to fund our existing services which our community depends on.”

Not just for palliative care

The Campbell River Hospice Society supports people who have been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness, but their services extend beyond this. The Hospice also provides counselling, art therapy and other resources to help those who are grieving the loss of a loved one. But with the increase in sudden death in the community, Hospice recognized the need for a more specialized program.

“We’re seeing a lot of people impacted by sudden death,” Daviduck says. “When it’s from suicide, a drug overdose, an accident, or a health situation like a heart attack, the impact is different. Families who know their loved one is dying may have the opportunity to say goodbye and tell them things they have always wanted to say. With a sudden death you don’t get that chance and the family can immediately start falling apart.”

Effects of sudden deaths can be traumatic

In cases of unexpected death, the grief can affect individuals in different ways, Daviduck notes.

“Families can experience depression, become isolated, and self-medicating can occur. All kinds of reactions and behaviours can evolve out of it.” It is a critical time when providing families with the tools to help them learn to grieve together and to support each other is important.

How can you help?

To donate to Campbell River Hospice Society’s services and to help establish the sudden death program, visit crhospice.ca/annual-campaign or call 250-286-1121. You can also follow the latest on the Hospice Facebook page.

The Campbell River Hospice Society provides compassionate and caring support to those facing end of life and who are grieving.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Home for the Holidays in Campbell River

Just Posted

WATCH: Largest ever Big Truck Parade lights up Campbell River

More than 70 vehicles took part in annual celebration to ring in holiday season

PHOTOS: City’s gingerbread house contest winners crowned

Entries were on display at art gallery during the parade

Carihi Tyees to play for provincial gold

Senior Girls Volleyball team will face Little Flower Academy this afternoon

Rate changes coming to Campbell River transit system in April

Many users will actually see a decrease in what they pay to get around town

Kick off the holiday season with largest Big Truck Parade yet

More than 70 trucks expected to light up the streets

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Edmonton avenges Saturday loss to Vancouver

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Most Read