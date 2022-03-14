Golden Grove: Providing A family atmosphere during those Golden Years

Golden Grove in Campbell River is a private care home in a rancher-style house where staff and residents have plenty of opportunities to spend quality time together.

By 2031, almost one in four people in B.C. – more than 1.3 million people – will be over the age of 65. Most people plan to spend their Golden Years comfortably at home with all the safety and surety they need. Unfortunately, that is not the case for more than 70 per cent of those turning 65 today.

At Golden Grove in Campbell River, their mission is to provide those needing extra care as they age the opportunity to live in a rancher-style private home tucked in a quiet neighbourhood.

Currently, Golden Grove is home to six residents. Soon, that number will grow to eight.

“We hope to have renovations complete in the next two months,” says Golden Grove Nurse Manager Jacklyn Walker. “We are looking forward to growing our family at Golden Grove.”

Walker, an LPN, has been actively involved in Long Term Care since 2008.

Residents at Golden Grove enjoy 24/7 care from experienced staff, home-cooked meals, medication management, laundry, grooming, and a family atmosphere. Living at Golden Grove comes with conversation, activities, and friendship.

“Because we provide an intimate living space, we can build trusting relationships. Companionship is key, and we can develop caring relationships,” says Walker. “With 10 staff members, we can give one-on-one care and individualize all our services.”

The staff includes Dr. Willem Prinsloo, who has more than 20 years of experience as a general practitioner. He supports and advises the team, ensuring continuous improvement in medical services.

Golden Grove residents enjoy single occupancy, respite rooms and palliative care options.

“We are a family at Golden Grove and spend time with our residents talking about life, experiences, and playing games,” says Walker.

As pandemic restrictions continue to lift, the home is looking forward to the return of animal therapy, volunteers, and more events based on resident needs and wants.

Ready to learn more? There is limited space available now! Learn more at goldengrovehomes.ca, check out their Facebook page, or call (250) 923-7049.