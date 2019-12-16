Get together s’more this holiday season!

Campbell River’s homegrown experiences make great gifts for everyone on your list

Consider a family membership to the Campbell River Museum or the Aquarium as a family gift all of you can enjoy together. Blue Tree Photography

A fantastic tip from the staff at Destination Campbell River: give “presence” instead of “presents” this holiday season!

If you’re attempting to make gifting waste-free and meaningful this season, all it takes is the itinerary suggestions below, a little planning and some home-made gift cards, and you’ll be creating new holiday traditions in no time. Whether it’s a memorable night out or a day of special family activities to look forward to after the tree is taken down, your gift of time together is sure to be appreciated.

Destination Campbell River is always encouraging our visitors to plan trips following a sure-fire formula to get the most out of the time in our area: “Start your day in comfort, step into the wild, discover the community culture, and at the end of the day, come together to share your stories.” In the spirit of this Campbell River brand story, here’s Destination Campbell River’s a list of gift-worthy experience ideas:

1. “The Perfect Date” (for that special someone)

Comfort: Book a staycation at a cozy, oceanfront cabin. Sleep in and enjoy a leisurely breakfast. Explore: Plan something big that’s been on your couple’s bucket list for a while. A boat trip or a historic mail flight would be exciting!

Rediscover: Take a quiet walk around the Estuary or the Beaver Lodge Lands and reconnect with each other, and this special place.

Share: A fresh seafood platter sourced from Crabby Bob’s and your favourite Beachfire brew or Shelter Point spirit cozied up by a fire.

2. “Day Off Together” (for a friend or rockstar colleague)

Comfort: Try a new workout together like an early morning spin class at Sessions or a guided climb at On The Rocks Climbing Gym, followed by a nourishing brunch.

Explore: Have a wander downtown and pick out a great book at Coho or a long-admired piece of artwork for their home or office.

Rediscover: Grab some extra fun friends and hit up Velocity Driving Range or the CR Bowling Alley.

Share: Some nosh plates or appies before taking in a live music or theatre performance (Hint: Dan Mangan’s coming in April to the Tidemark!).

3. “The Perfectly Planned Family Day” (also works with friends who are like family!)

Comfort: Breakfast at Whistlin’ Waffle or Ideal Cafe won’t disappoint the young, and young at heart.

Explore: Consider a family membership to the Aquarium or Museum, or even adopt a trail you can maintain year-round through the Greenways Land Trust.

Rediscover: Learn something new about the region with Homalco Wildlife Tours’ “People, Land & Water” excursion that includes an interpretive walk with an Indigenous guide.

Share: Some time together volunteering for something your family feels passionately about, like a festival or event that helps animate our community!

If the suggestions above still need a tweak for the toughest one on your list, consider these other options to sub in other custom options for a perfect day or weekend Campbell River. The Visitor Centre also has some great gifts in stock! (Winter hours remain Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a holiday closure from Dec. 21 to Jan 1.)

Destination Think! and all of the local staff at Destination Campbell River and the Visitor Centre wish you and yours a cozy, safe and memorable holiday season as you continue to #DiscoverCampbellRiver!