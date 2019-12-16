Consider a family membership to the Campbell River Museum or the Aquarium as a family gift all of you can enjoy together. Blue Tree Photography

Get together s’more this holiday season!

Campbell River’s homegrown experiences make great gifts for everyone on your list

A fantastic tip from the staff at Destination Campbell River: give “presence” instead of “presents” this holiday season!

If you’re attempting to make gifting waste-free and meaningful this season, all it takes is the itinerary suggestions below, a little planning and some home-made gift cards, and you’ll be creating new holiday traditions in no time. Whether it’s a memorable night out or a day of special family activities to look forward to after the tree is taken down, your gift of time together is sure to be appreciated.

Destination Campbell River is always encouraging our visitors to plan trips following a sure-fire formula to get the most out of the time in our area: “Start your day in comfort, step into the wild, discover the community culture, and at the end of the day, come together to share your stories.” In the spirit of this Campbell River brand story, here’s Destination Campbell River’s a list of gift-worthy experience ideas:

1. “The Perfect Date” (for that special someone)

Comfort: Book a staycation at a cozy, oceanfront cabin. Sleep in and enjoy a leisurely breakfast. Explore: Plan something big that’s been on your couple’s bucket list for a while. A boat trip or a historic mail flight would be exciting!

Rediscover: Take a quiet walk around the Estuary or the Beaver Lodge Lands and reconnect with each other, and this special place.

Share: A fresh seafood platter sourced from Crabby Bob’s and your favourite Beachfire brew or Shelter Point spirit cozied up by a fire.

2. “Day Off Together” (for a friend or rockstar colleague)

Comfort: Try a new workout together like an early morning spin class at Sessions or a guided climb at On The Rocks Climbing Gym, followed by a nourishing brunch.

Explore: Have a wander downtown and pick out a great book at Coho or a long-admired piece of artwork for their home or office.

Rediscover: Grab some extra fun friends and hit up Velocity Driving Range or the CR Bowling Alley.

Share: Some nosh plates or appies before taking in a live music or theatre performance (Hint: Dan Mangan’s coming in April to the Tidemark!).

3. “The Perfectly Planned Family Day” (also works with friends who are like family!)

Comfort: Breakfast at Whistlin’ Waffle or Ideal Cafe won’t disappoint the young, and young at heart.

Explore: Consider a family membership to the Aquarium or Museum, or even adopt a trail you can maintain year-round through the Greenways Land Trust.

Rediscover: Learn something new about the region with Homalco Wildlife Tours’ “People, Land & Water” excursion that includes an interpretive walk with an Indigenous guide.

Share: Some time together volunteering for something your family feels passionately about, like a festival or event that helps animate our community!

If the suggestions above still need a tweak for the toughest one on your list, consider these other options to sub in other custom options for a perfect day or weekend Campbell River. The Visitor Centre also has some great gifts in stock! (Winter hours remain Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a holiday closure from Dec. 21 to Jan 1.)

Destination Think! and all of the local staff at Destination Campbell River and the Visitor Centre wish you and yours a cozy, safe and memorable holiday season as you continue to #DiscoverCampbellRiver!

 

A guided climb at On The Rocks Climbing Gym, followed by a nourishing brunch, is among the ‘Day Off Together’ gift suggestions from Destination Campbell River. Photo by Tyler Cave

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘Merry Driftmas’: Westcoastees launches line of driftwood art-inspired Christmas sweaters, shirts

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm continues hot streak with 4-1 victory over Nanaimo Buccaneers

Team’s leading scorer, Josh Pederson, earns hat trick Friday night

Cannabis edibles could hit shelves later this month

Edibles, extracts and topicals expected in retail stores before the end of 2020

Aid a priority for idled Vancouver Island loggers, John Horgan says

Steelworkers, Western Forest Products returning to mediation

City of Campbell River to expand CR Live Streets offerings in 2020

Extra $9,000 added to next years budget to add a sixth event to the summer entertainment series

Campbell River woman looks to support forestry workers in a delicious way

Valerie McCulloch is selling boxes of Jack Links beef jerky to fundraise for Loonies For Loggers

VIDEO: Success of wildlife corridors in Banff National Park has advocates wanting more

Demand for more highway protection escalated after seven elk were killed by a semi-trailer near Canmore

Pacioretty scores 2, Golden Knights top Canucks 6-3

Vegas goalie Fleury gets win No. 452

B.C. VIEWS: Hunger does not end with the season

Despite innovations in food distribution, the need is still there in B.C. communities

Fans sing Canadian anthem after sound system breaks at BMW IBSF World Cup

The Canadians in attendance made sure their team and flag were honoured on the podium

VIDEO: Fire destroys Big White Ski Resort chalet

Social media eulogies peg the property, nicknamed “The Pharamacy,” as both loved and hated

BCUOMA expands oil recycling on north part of Vancouver Island

Program collects about 50 million litres of oil and 3 million litres of antifreeze in B.C. a year

Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

First-in-Canada program with Amazon looks to combat parcel theft

Nanaimo mechanical engineer creates thief tracking program

Nanaimo Thief Tracking lets users plot and share information about thefts online

Canada Post carrier seriously injured after dog attack in Greater Victoria

The employee was bitten on the hand and arm

Most Read