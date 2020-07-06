Fuelled by local, the future looks good for North Island real estate

After growing up in the Comox Valley, Parallel 50 Realty’s Dan Geneau was thrilled to get back to the North Island.

If there’s one thing recent months have emphasized, it’s the importance of local.

Whether it’s helping our neighbours, supporting our community’s growers, shopkeepers and services, or appreciating just what we have here in our own parks and beaches, local matters, says realtor Don Geneau.

After growing up in the Comox Valley, Geneau built a real estate career in Calgary, but was keen to get back to family, friends and the active outdoor lifestyle the North Island offers.

With more than 25 years in the real estate industry, including six here in BC, Geneau and wife Lori joined the 100-per-cent locally owned and operated Parallel 50 Realty last year when their move west became permanent.

“We have our home and family here, we bought a boat and joined the curling club – we’re just enjoying everything the community has to offer,” Geneau says.

And they’re not alone.

The diversity of the community appeals to Geneau, with plenty to offer everyone from individuals investing in their first home to empty nesters.

“It’s the small town feel the Campbell River and Comox Valley communities offer, while still providing all the amenities people need. It’s a great spot to raise a family and it’s a great place to retire.”

Local real estate industry remains strong

It’s a message that’s resonating with home buyers from the Island but also farther afield as people discover the Island lifestyle. And that bodes well for local real estate market in the long term.

“Places like the Island will do very well, and especially smaller communities like Campbell River and the Comox Valley,” says Geneau, a relocations specialist, and multiple award-winner.

We’ll likely see that trend continue now that people are growing accustomed to working remotely.

“In many cases people can live where they want and still pursue their career,” he says, commending local leadership like Campbell River council for a progressive approach in creating a livable community with the amenities people need and want, such as recreation, education and health care.

That emphasis on local resonates with Geneau, who appreciates that Parallel 50 Realty and Property Management specializes in Comox Valley, Campbell River and North Island communities.

“I’ve always been a people person and I enjoy helping people, and I really wanted to serve clients at the local level,” Geneau says.

And that means providing personal, professional service, whether you’re looking at that $200,000 condo or million-dollar waterfront property. “I like working with everyone from first-time buyers to seasoned homeowners, helping them find the home they want, but ultimately one that’s also a solid investment.”

***

to learn more call Dan Geneau direct at 250-850-7247, dgeneau@shaw.ca or visit www.dangeneau.com

Real estate